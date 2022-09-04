Kickoff is now right around the corner for LSU football as the Tigers get ready to take the field for the first time under Brian Kelly. The action starts fast for LSU though, as the Tigers are traveling to New Orleans to play Florida State in the Louisiana Kickoff. A lot has been made of this game throughout the offseason, so here at The Reveille we’ve chimed in with our own predictions.

Here is how The Reveille Sports Staff predicted LSU vs. Florida State.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

On paper, this looks like a fairly evenly-matched game to start the season. The highlight for both teams is the defensive line while the biggest question mark seems to be the offensive line. The big difference to me, though, is LSU’s playmakers at wide receiver.

Led by Kayshon Boutte, LSU wide receivers are elite and are tough for any team to contain. Florida State doesn’t have the dynamic playmakers to get consistent points on this LSU defense, and I think that will be the difference in a close, low scoring game.

Prediction: LSU 28-21 Florida State

Mackay Suire | @macthetiger

LSU and FSU will both kick off this game with guns blazing. With the start of the season and two sound programs, I believe this game will be a low scoring one. Both teams’ offenses have questions that have yet to be answered. However, the undeniable powerhouse of a defensive line that LSU brings to the table will make any FSU offense quite shaky.

This game will be highly competitive and entertaining to watch, as both programs have a ton to prove coming off of mediocre, at best, 2021 seasons. What team is going to want it more?

Prediction: LSU 30-24 Florida State

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

Last time LSU opened a season with an ACC opponent, the Tigers nearly shut out the supposed No. 8 team in the country. While I do expect this game to be similar and there will come a point where the Seminoles are unable to score, I expect Jordan Travis and the Florida State rushing attack to have some successful drives, particularly early in the game.

Travis has developed into an efficient passer, and could have success while the pressure isn’t in his head. I think the first half will scare some LSU fans. Then, that fear will slowly dissipate in the third quarter as the Tigers slowly begin to lengthen their lead.

Prediction: LSU 31-17 Florida State

Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant

LSU’s offense will start off slow due to having so many new faces on that side of the ball, but especially on the offensive line. LSU’s offensive line has two newcomers in freshman left tackle Will Campbell and redshirt sophomore Miles Frazier at left guard who transferred in from Florida International last spring. This will also be Garrett Dellinger’s first game as a center as he previously played at the tackle position in both high school and at LSU as a true freshman last year.

Sneaky Seminoles: Why LSU should not underestimate Florida State The worst thing you could do against another team is to overlook them, especially when they aren’t as talented as you on paper.

However, LSU’s defense will have no problem stopping the Seminoles’ offense as their defensive line should dominate Florida State’s woeful offensive line on paper. If LSU can stop Florida State’s running attack and keep Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis inside the pocket, it will give time for their offense to gel together and pull away late in the game.

Prediction: LSU 38-24 Florida State

Spencer Verret | @spencerverret

I think LSU will struggle early. FSU has already played a game and will probably be more ready. That being said I think the quality of the Tigers defensive line gets pressure eventually and forces some mistakes. LSU comes out on top in a shootout

Prediction: LSU 42-36 Florida State

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

It’s been a while since LSU’s defense has come out strong in an opener, and the potential is there for it to once again struggle, with a new coaching staff and a completely revamped secondary. Florida State will probably find success in the passing game when it goes to it, as it will be many of the starters’ first time playing together in a college game; the good news, though, is that Florida State prefers to run, and LSU’s front seven is seasoned and talented.

The Tigers’ path to victory is to make the Seminoles one-sided, shutting down the run and putting their defensive backs in a better position where they can anticipate a pass. Still, I think the defense will experience some hiccups, but LSU’s high-powered offense will more than make up for it. Even though Florida State’s secondary is certainly not a weakness, I’ll still look for Kayshon Boutte and company to light them up–which they’ll be doing a lot of this season.

Prediction: LSU 38-27 Florida State

LSU Football Season Preview: What to expect on each side of the ball this season There is a lot of hope for this coming LSU football season with a new head coach, returning stars and some new faces. There are also uncertainties.

Tre Allen | @treday0314

LSU is playing a neutral site game in New Orleans, Louisiana to kick off the 2022 season against Florida State University. Both teams are looking for improvements and want to do a lot better than last year. LSU entered the season with a revamped coaching staff and a lot of talent from the transfer portal. Florida State is looking to take another step forward after only winning five games.

Florida State has a lot of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball such as Treshaun Ward, Kentron Poitier, and quarterback Jordan Travis but so does LSU. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, projected to be the starter for the upcoming game, has a tremendous arm and can make plays with his legs as well. Also having a great wide receiver core with Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech, Malik Nabers and more.

I think the difference for this LSU team will be the defense. The cornerback depth, the pass rush and the speed of the linebackers will be key in the game and is why I think LSU will win on Sunday.

Prediction: LSU 31-20 Florida State

Connor Barney | @theconnorbarney

LSU is going to win this game, but it may be closer than fans want to admit. LSU has a very strong pass rush defense, but Florida State’s strength comes from its running game. Florida State has a dual threat quarterback, and its running backs ran for over 400 yards last week. Although LSU has a strong defensive line, its specialty is pass rush, and FSU has a strong offensive line to battle for the line of scrimmage.

LSU still is much more talented, and I’m excited to see who will start under center for LSU. I think with Jayden Daniels projected as the starter, with LSU’s strong wide receiver core and with Brian Kelly as the new head coach, LSU will come out ready to play. The game is essentially a home game for LSU, and even though Florida State had a warm up game last week, LSU should still come away with a scrappy win.

Prediction: LSU 27-21 Florida State

Cole Hernandez | @Ct_hernandez

LSU will win because the defense will force more turnovers and that will be the difference in the game. Florida State hangs around to make it a game due to LSU’s offensive line being its weakness. LSU will have home field advantage although the game is a neutral site and that will also help.

I predict that LSU’s defense surprises a ton of people this season after their lackluster performance last season. This game will open eyes to the amount of talent LSU possesses on the defensive side of the ball.

Prediction: LSU 38-24 Florida State