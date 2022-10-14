After a humbling blowout loss to Tennessee, LSU now goes on the road for another tough SEC matchup against Florida. Both teams enter the game 4-2, and are in similar situations with first-year head coaches. This game could easily be a big momentum boost for either program.

Here’s how the Reveille Sports Staff predicted the matchup.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

This game means so much for both teams. Both programs are in what feels like the same place, and a win here would do wonders for both teams. Talent-wise, I think this game is just about even. With that said, I think the matchup favors LSU. Florida’s offense is reliant on running the ball and struggles to stop the run.

Outside of last week, LSU has been good at stopping the run, which I think will force the ball into Anthony Richardson’s hands. If that’s the case, I don’t trust Richardson to not lose the game for Florida. I think this is a game where Jayden Daniels’ ball security will be key and I think LSU wins a close, low-scoring game.

Prediction: LSU 24-21 Florida

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

This feels like a coin flip game, with both teams being in the middle of roller coaster seasons. Each team has prominent wins and iffy performances littered throughout their schedules. But in terms of matchup, I would give the edge to LSU. Its ability to stop the run is apparent, and that just so happens to be Florida’s primary way of moving the ball.

While the secondary has struggled since safety Major Burns was injured against New Mexico, it remains filled with talented defensive backs and I believe its toughest test without Burns is behind them. LSU should be able to force enough mistakes to edge out a victory here.

Prediction: LSU 27-24 Florida

Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8

Florida Football Preview: how LSU can walk away from Gainesville with a win The LSU-Florida matchup is always a much-anticipated and interesting matchup. This season looks to be no different; both teams are 4-2 on the …

Well last week’s matchup for LSU against Tennessee is certainly difficult to come back from, but I feel Florida is a team that LSU has a good shot at competing with. The key will be to stop Anthony Richardson in all aspects of the game. In addition, Jayden Daniels will have to continue trusting his receivers and putting trust in their pass game.

From there it will come down to LSU’s defense stopping Florida’s run game. This matchup has always been an interesting and entertaining one, and this year will be no different.

Prediction: LSU 38-35 Florida

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

LSU’s offense needs to find some consistency if it wants to win this game. That’s the bottom line.

On the other side of the ball, Florida presents an intriguing matchup. They have an excellent running game, but LSU’s dominant front seven will seek to stifle it. If LSU gets Florida into third-and-long situations, it will make life difficult for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who doesn’t work well behind schedule. If LSU sells out to stop the run, though, Richardson has the arm to burn them. Though he’s been inconsistent all season, there’s no ignoring Richardson’s innate talent. He’s due for a good game.

I think LSU’s offense will have one of its better games of the season, but I expect Florida to counter. Don’t be surprised if the Gators generate a few big plays in both the passing and running game.

Prediction: LSU 28-24 Florida

Tre Allen | @treday0314

LSU is looking to bounce back after an embarrassing loss to top ranked Tennessee at home, 40-13. A lot of concerns have arisen for the Tigers moving forward as their schedule continues to get harder as they have to play Florida on the road. Although the Gators are unranked it’s still going to be a tough atmosphere for any opponent.

LSU has to get the offense going. It's the key to every game, but knowing your offense can put up points is crucial. Meanwhile, on the other side, the Gators have an extremely talented quarterback in Anthony Richardson who is a top dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

I believe the Tigers are angry and embarrassed after what happened to them at home last week and are going to come out with a lot of energy. The defense didn’t play up to its full potential last week and I think the Tigers will be able to stop the Gators in this week’s game.

Prediction: LSU 30-27 Florida

Cole Hernandez | @Ct_hernandez

After an embarrassing home loss to Tennessee last week, LSU will need to rebound quickly when they go on the road to play Florida in Gainesville. LSU vs. Florida has turned into a rivalry with many iconic and down to the wire meetings over the years. I expect this year's game to be no different. LSU’s keys to success on offense are that they have to put some drives together and end them with touchdowns.

Football Notebook: LSU looks to shake off Tennessee loss with Florida up next After an embarrassing 40-13 loss to Tennessee last weekend, LSU football now shifts its focus to another SEC test against Florida. LSU and Flo…

LSU’s keys to success on defense are to shut down Florida’s air attack and make them beat you with the run against arguably the best group on LSU’s team, their front seven. Florida’s keys to success should be to follow the same game plan Tennessee used last week. Stretch out LSU’s secondary with deep balls and that will open up the run.

On defense, Florida should focus on shutting down the run game and make Daniels beat them through the air. Although it will be extremely close until the end, LSU’s defense will bounce back and come up with more turnovers.

Prediction: LSU 24- 20 Florida

Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant

The LSU offense needs to find its identity. Against Power Five opponents this year, LSU has needed to come back from double-digits in every single game. If LSU is going to win this game, Jayden Daniels and the receiver corps need to be on the same page. Even though Daniels was more aggressive against Tennessee, he needs to build off that performance to help the Tigers win.

The good thing about LSU’s offense is that Florida’s run defense is very poor. Expect LSU to run the ball a good bit in this game.

Although LSU has one of the best front sevens in the country, Florida has one of the best offensive line groups in the country. With a dynamic quarterback like Anthony Richardson and a solid running back group, LSU needs to be on its toes to stop this Gator running attack. However, Florida struggles with turnovers, something LSU has a knack for.

Prediction: LSU 24-17 Florida