Despite coming off a loss that likely crushed all playoff hopes, LSU is set to face off against Georgia in the SEC Championship. The Tigers are currently a heavy underdog, but still have a huge opportunity to win a championship in year one under Brian Kelly.

Here’s how the Reveille Sports Staff predicted the matchup.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

It’s no secret that the Tigers have a tall task in front of them this weekend. Georgia is the reigning national champion and when the Bulldogs have put it together this season, they’ve looked almost unbeatable. I think LSU just won’t have enough offensively to hang around late in the game, especially if Jayden Daniels isn’t quite 100%.

I think LSU will keep it close early in the game and will make it interesting, but in the end Georgia will pull away. A loss here would be nothing for LSU to beat itself up about, though. The Tigers have already exceeded expectations getting here, and a competitive game would be impressive as is.

Prediction: Georgia 31-17 LSU

Mackay Suire | @macthetiger

Georgia has outplayed every opponent on their schedule this season, dominating the SEC week after week. This will be a huge challenge for LSU, one that I’m not so certain it's 100% ready for. I’ve been known for loving a good underdog story, and as much as my heart wants to pick the underdog here, I just don’t think that this newly bonded Tiger team is ready for what the Bulldogs will be bringing to Atlanta. Regardless, I do think that LSU is more than capable of being a heavy contender in this game. I believe that it will hang tight in the first half but will ultimately slip up offensively in the second. You never really know though. After all, this is college football.

Prediction: Georgia 38-26 LSU

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

Know your foe: The Red and Black's Stuart Steele talks Georgia football After a crushing loss to end the regular season, LSU now shifts its focus to an SEC Championship matchup against Georgia.

LSU has bounced back well each time it’s lost this season, and I suspect it will do the same this time around. Not bounce back and win this, but bounce back and give Georgia a better run than people expect. The best chances teams have had to defeat the Bulldogs this season have been in low-scoring, scrappy games like against Missouri and Kentucky, and I believe this defense is capable of giving the Georgia offense similar problems, especially now that its defensive back room is healthy.

Offensively, it depends on Jayden Daniels and his health. If he plays injured and has a game like he did against Auburn, LSU will get destroyed. But if he shakes it off and plays with the confidence he displayed against Florida and Alabama, this team has a chance.

Prediction: Georgia 24-20 LSU

Tre Allen | @treday0314

Nobody expected LSU to be in this position but they will be competing for an SEC title. Many LSU fans were looking forward to a chance at the playoff but with a loss to Texas A&M the dream is now over. Georgia will be coming into this game undoubtedly the best team in the country with a lockdown defense and weapons on the offensive side.

With Brock Bowers as one of the best tight ends and Stenson Bennett continuing to show his leadership and talent Georgia are the obvious favorites. However, don't fully count LSU out even though they had a bad performance.

LSU's defense is still good. Harold Perkins causes havoc everywhere he goes and talents DB’s the tigers have a chance to slow down the bulldogs offense. I do think the offense needs work and with an outstanding defense that Georgia has it’s a recipe for a rough game. LSU has to be able to stretch the offense and make plays in order to win. Georgia is still the best team in the nation and will continue their dominance in the SEC championship.

Prediction: Georgia 34-20 LSU

Cole Hernandez | @Ct_hernandez

Despite the loss last weekend and the outcome of this game, Brian Kelly’s first year as head coach at LSU was a success. Georgia is the most complete football team in the nation and has been perfect against a tough, SEC heavy schedule. LSU has nothing to lose except the game itself and a chance to spoil Georgia’s dream of a perfect season. I think LSU’s play calling and body language on the field will reflect this.

Whether that idea helps or hurts LSU’s chances of winning remains to be seen. I expect a low scoring first half and an explosive second half that will decide the game. As I have said before, this LSU team will go as far as Jayden Daniels can take them. So far, Daniels has led LSU to the SEC championship and the conversation for a spot in the college football playoff until the final week of the regular season.

Georgia doesn’t have a good history in SEC championships with a record of 3-6 since 1992. After watching Georgia this season, it is not likely Georgia will lose, but to say LSU does not have a chance is simply false.

Prediction: Georgia 38-21 LSU

Spencer Verret | @spencerverret

Georgia has proved time and time again that even when they don’t play well they find ways to win. I think LSU will have to play their best game of the season to win today and then need some luck. I think Georgia wins it, though.

Prediction Georgia 31-17 LSU

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

LSU has accomplished a lot in Brian Kelly’s first year, and the outcome of this game won’t change that. That being said, Georgia is a different animal. Last game reminded LSU that it is still prone to dry spells offensively despite having some explosive games against Florida and Ole Miss, and the Georgia defense is the best the Tigers will have faced. The Bulldog offense is physical and, while I expect LSU to hold steady at the beginning, time of possession will definitely favor Georgia and the Bulldogs will wear down the LSU defense.

Prediction: Georgia 38-13 LSU

Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant

LSU is coming off of a tough loss to Texas A&M where the Tigers were not 100% and were dominated in every facet of the game. Although the Tigers will get running back Josh Williams back, quarterback Jayden Daniels is still not 100%. The health of Daniels will be a thing to watch during the game as LSU’s offense is centered around Daniels’ play style.

Georgia is coming into this as the No.1 team in the nation and have won 14 straight games. Georgia is by far the most balanced team in college football as the Bulldogs’ offense and defense are in the top 10. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been efficient all year and he has plenty of targets, including tight end Brock Bowers.

Georgia has been able to bully opposing defenses all year with their run-first balanced attack, but will they against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins and LSU’s stout front seven? We won’t find out until both teams take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Prediction: Georgia 38-24 LSU