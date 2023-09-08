Following a season-opening loss to Florida State, LSU football returns home for a non conference matchup with Grambling State.

Here’s how The Reveille Sports Staff predicted the upcoming game.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

After a crushing loss to start the season, LSU gets a much needed tune-up against Grambling at home. It's the first ever matchup between the two historic programs, and Grambling enters the game 0-1 after a 35-31 loss to Hampton in its season opener.

While the game should be a fun spectacle for fans with another in-state HBCU coming to Tiger Stadium, the action on the field likely won’t be too interesting.

Prediction: LSU 52-10 Grambling

Mackay Suire | @macthetiger

LSU’s disheartening loss to Florida State has left little room for the Tigers to fail. Luckily for Brian Kelly and his team, though, LSU’s next matchup against Grambling will be an opportunity for them to resolve any issues that arose in the season opener.

Similar to when LSU played Southern University in the 2022 season, this game will be more about community. It’s a chance for the community to come together and appreciate the culture that stems from Louisiana football. LSU should be able to gain back the confidence it thought it had in game one, and take a dominant win in its first home game.

Prediction: LSU 49-7 Grambling

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

This is a tune-up game for LSU. Grambling is a storied Louisiana program with a head coach with NFL experience in Hue Jackson, but this team shouldn’t give LSU much of a scare.

LSU needs to show progress on several things: its offensive line needs to get better push, its pass coverage needs to be stickier and the play on third down on both ends needs to improve. All eyes will likely be on those takeaways and areas of improvement rather than the outcome of this game.

Prediction: LSU 41-10 Grambling

Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8

This matchup against Grambling is bigger than many LSU fans think. With another in-state HBCU school coming to town, it’s also a chance for LSU to really figure themselves out and what type of team they’re going to be.

The confidence should be up, the energy should be up, and the Tigers will be able to get reps in areas they struggle in in a game setting. It’ll be win No. 1 for LSU in a comfortable way.

Prediction: LSU 56-10 Grambling

Tre Allen | @treday0314

After a tough disappointing loss to the Seminoles LSU will be looking to get their anger out by taking it out on Grambling. It is going to be a fun time with another in-state HBCU school coming to Death Valley.

LSU should be able to take care of business and defeat Grambling. I expect LSU to rough out their kinks from last week and start to put the pieces together. Maason Smith will be back to add to that defensive line and Harold Perkins should be back to playing edge. I think LSU sets the tone and will win big

Prediction: LSU 51- 14 Grambling

Cabe Bond | @PrezBond

My prediction last week was slightly off, but I’m nailing this week’s prediction. Grambling isn’t going to be able to compete with LSU, but this game is important. LSU can use this game to improve last week’s issues: easing Harold Perkins into his new role or solving the issues that derailed their drives last week.

Denver Harris and Maason Smith returning should also provide some entertainment for fans and help for the Tigers–though I doubt they’ll play that much. LSU should look like an improved team with a better mentality and finish with a strong win.

Prediction: LSU 63-7 Grambling

Connor Barney | @theconnorbarney

This game is a confidence booster for the Tigers. Like Southern University last year, LSU will showcase its offensive power against Grambling. With this also being the first game in Death Valley, the Tigers will look to prove their dominance to their fans.

Prediction: LSU 56 - 10 Grambling

Ava Hebert | @avahebe4

Coming off of a tough loss against Florida State, LSU needs to show its dominance against Grambling. Being the first home game, this is the Tiger’s chance to show that they improved from last week and learned from their mistakes.

If LSU’s offense takes advantage of being the stronger team this weekend, it will carry over into future games, making LSU one of the toughest teams to beat.

Prediction: LSU 45-7 Grambling