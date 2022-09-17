After a momentum building win against Southern, LSU now set to begin SEC play, starting with Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are coming off two big wins over Memphis and Arizona, entering the game 2-0 and looking to further prove themselves on the national stage. For LSU, the Tigers got back in the win column last week, but are still looking to answer many of the questions asked after week one. The game is somewhat of a crossroads game for each team, both looking to make a statement to start conference play.

Here’s how The Reveille Sports Staff predicted the game.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

Both teams are coming into this game with a point to prove. Mississippi State is trying to earn national respect after two blowout wins and LSU is looking to answer the questions raised after the Florida State loss. The Mike Leach offense is one that can give teams problems if ill-prepared, and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is arguably the most underrated quarterback in the SEC.

However, with two evenly matched teams, I think having this game at home is huge for LSU. I give the edge to Brian Kelly and Matt House to be prepared for this offense and having Micah Baskerville back at linebacker is key in this game. LSU’s offense seems to be showing steady improvement too, and I think that continues with John Emery Jr. back this week. This will be a close game, but I think the Tiger Stadium crowd puts LSU over the top in a thriller.

Prediction: LSU 28-24 Mississippi State

Evaluating the Mike Leach era at Mississippi State so far ahead of matchup with LSU When Mike Leach was hired as the head coach of Mississippi State football on Jan. 9, 2020, it represented a seismic change to the SEC landscap…

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

Mississippi State is one of the more underrated teams in college football right now, sporting an efficient air raid offense that’s been built up to Mike Leach’s liking over the past three seasons, along with a defense worthy of the SEC. This will be a true test for the Tigers, and though Jayden Daniels and LSU’s talented receiving core will be able to keep up with the Bulldogs, it will prove to be not enough.

It’s unclear if the Tigers' struggles at getting off the field are truly alleviated after what went down against Florida State, and Mississippi State is currently one of the best teams in that category, right ahead of the Seminoles. I expect this game to come down to the last drive, with Will Rogers throwing a touchdown with under a minute left in the game to go up by four.

Prediction: Mississippi State 31-27 LSU

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

LSU’s offense, defense and special teams are in a much better place than they were a week ago, but Mississippi State presents a much more difficult opponent. The Bulldogs quietly earned two comfortable wins over solid teams, and the air raid is something the LSU defense must be disciplined in facing.

Jayden Daniels is now clearly LSU’s starting quarterback, and, as he develops chemistry with his talented group of receivers, the Tiger offense is going to be formidable. However, I don’t see a trustworthy run game for LSU at the moment–there’s talent, but no proof of the backs producing against better opponents, and John Emery Jr. will likely have a limited impact in his first game in two years. If LSU faced Mississippi State at the time of the season where LSU is peaking, I’d take the Tigers. But for now, I trust Mississippi State’s ability to put points on the board more than LSU’s.

Prediction: Mississippi State 31-24 LSU

Spencer Verret | @spencerverret

I think Mississippi State comes into this game with a lot to prove. I think it has a high power offense that can put points on the board. LSU’s defense should be ready to face the constant threat of a deep pass for a score. I think LSU’s offense can make a difference and put up 40 points or so. I think this game is going to be an absolute shootout. That being said….

Prediction: Mississippi State 49-42 LSU

Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8

Mississippi State’s Will Rogers is one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football right now. With the air-raid offense the Bulldogs like to run, I think the LSU secondary is going to have to really step up in order to stop their offense. But I think LSU’s offense will be just as good, in a different way. Jayden Daniels will continue to use his legs, but he will have to learn to have faith in throwing the ball. If he succeeds in this, I think LSU could have a shot at winning. But overall, I think the air raid led by Rogers will be too much. Expect an action-packed game.

Prediction: Mississippi State 38-31 LSU

Tre Allen | @treday314

Mississippi State is traveling to Death Valley this weekend to play in one of the toughest environments in the country. However, LSU is going to need more than a loud crowd to slow down the Bulldogs and their offense. With quarterback Will Rogers being one of the best passers in the country along with Mike Leach’s air raid offense, the Bulldogs are a nightmare for any team.

LSU is hoping to keep its momentum going after beating a far less talented team in Southern University. If LSU wants to win this game it is going to need to keep the ball out of Will Rogers' hands and slow the game down as well. I believe the Tigers hear the noise outside and take it personally and are going to beat the Bulldogs in a close one.

Prediction: LSU 38-35 Mississippi State

Connor Barney | @theconnorbarney

With LSU and Mississippi State both coming off of blowout wins, Saturday’s game in Death Valley looks to be a real battle on the bayou. Mississippi State’s infamous offense led by quarterback Will Rogers is ‘death by a thousand cuts’ if LSU can’t solve its third down issues. LSU looks to be turning around its unfortunate week one game against Florida State with a statement win against Southern in its first home game last week, and Jayden Daniels looks better than ever leading the Tiger offense.

John Emery Jr. will be returning from suspension for the game and will look to prove his worth against Mississippi State. LSU will look to show the SEC that this is not a rebuilding year, and with the offense working out their kinks from Florida State and building strong chemistry, I think the Tigers will make a statement against Mississippi State in a wild fashion.

Prediction: LSU 31-21 Mississippi State

Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant

Most LSU fans probably don’t remember the last time the Tigers were underdogs to

Mississippi State. Mississippi State has most of their starters returning from last year are poised to have a big year with Mississippi State’s air raid attack. The Bulldogs’ quarterback, Will Rogers, is one of the best quarterbacks that Head Coach Mike Leach has ever coached and is a major part of the Bulldogs’ early success. Mississippi State’s defense is also one of the best in the country and could maybe even be better than the offense.

However, I expect LSU’s offense to come more into rhythm this game as the Tigers’ blowout win over Southern was a much needed recovery game after their defeat from Florida State. I also heavily trust Matt House and LSU’s defense as the Tigers have proven to have one of the best defenses in the country. This game will come down to the final minutes in what should be a thrilling and heart-wrenching game.

Prediction: LSU 35-31 Mississippi State

Cole Hernandez | @Ct_hernandez

Brian Kelly will coach his first SEC game in Death Valley on a Saturday night and the Tigers will be ready to go from the first whistle. The return of John Emery Jr. and the home field advantage will be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome.

The biggest question marks in the game are how LSU’s offensive line will hold up against an SEC defensive line and if LSU’s transfer filled secondary can slow down Mike Leach’s air attack. If LSU can establish its patented run game without Jayden Daniels scrambling all over the field, I believe the Tigers can outscore the Bulldogs. The decisive factor will be turnovers, but if LSU takes the lead early I don’t believe Mississippi State will get it back.

Prediction: LSU 24-20 Mississippi State