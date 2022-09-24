After notching its first SEC win last week against Mississippi State, LSU now returns home for a final tune up before its first road trip next weekend. The Tigers will be without star receiver Kayshon Boutte in this game due to the birth of his child, but are still a heavy favorite against New Mexico.
Here is how The Reveille Sports Staff predicted the game.
Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus
This game is a good development game for LSU before the October slate, but still one where the Tigers must be careful. Though New Mexico is overmatched in this game, the Lobos still force a lot of turnovers and can be a frustrating matchup. They forced seven in their win last week over UTEP, and can be tricky at times.
Fortunately for LSU, turnovers have not been much of an issue this season, so I don’t see that changing in this game. It will be interesting to see if LSU can put together a fast start and really dominate New Mexico like it should on paper. I think with the momentum, there’s a good chance of that happening.
Prediction: LSU 42-7 New Mexico
Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_
New Mexico forced seven turnovers against UTEP last week, which is an absurd number but not something that LSU fans should be too concerned about. It forced a combined three against Boise State and FCS Maine, making that anomaly more of an outlier than anything. The Tigers probably won’t score as many points as they did against Southern, but they will still be able to put up more than 30 at least. With the Lobo offense being particularly inefficient, I expect most fans to be out of Tiger Stadium by halftime.
Prediction: LSU 48-0 New Mexico
Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4
LSU is coming into this game on a high after an exciting and surprisingly comfortable win against Mississippi State. New Mexico represents LSU’s last out-of-conference opponent, at least until their senior night matchup against UAB in November.
The focus for this game should be to have a good offensive game for four quarters, not just one or two. In the Florida State and Mississippi State games, LSU’s offense didn’t get into a rhythm until the second half. An offensive line that should hopefully have some continuity for once will aid LSU’s cause in this game. If Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard see action Saturday, they’ll hopefully have shown some progress from the game against Southern, where neither was particularly effective.
Prediction: LSU 45-10 New Mexico
Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant
This game is essentially the warm-up game for SEC play coming up next week against Auburn. Expect the starters to stay in longer vs. New Mexico as the Lobos have a solid defense. Expect Jayden Daniels and some of the other receivers to get a better connection in this game due to Daniels’ growing confidence with the personnel around him. You should also expect John Emory to get a good amount of touches in this game. The defense should eat against New Mexico’s offense as they are one of the worst offensive teams in the country.
Prediction: LSU 48-3 New Mexico
Spencer Verret|@spencerverret
Right then how many will LSU score in this game? New Mexico doesn’t bring much to the table that can compete with the Tigers. Gimme the Tigers by as much as they feel like.
Prediction: LSU 56-14 New Mexico