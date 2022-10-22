After a big road win over Florida, LSU now looks to continue that momentum in a tough home test against No. 7 Ole Miss. The Rebels enter the game as the only undefeated team in the SEC West, and hold full control of first place in the division. LSU will look to have more success than in its first top-10 matchup of the year, a 40-13 loss to Tennessee.

Here’s how the Reveille Sports Staff predicted the matchup.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

This game has the feel going into it of a potential Death Valley instant classic. It also reminds me of when LSU and Ole Miss faced off in 2014, where Ole Miss was ranked No.3 in the country and came into the game undefeated. In what was an insane environment, LSU scored an upset win.

Today, I think LSU does it again. I think the offense will keep its rhythm and the defense will force turnovers and slow down Ole Miss just enough to pull out a close win.

Prediction: LSU 35-31 Ole Miss

Mackay Suire | @macthetiger

Fans have seen a lot of good from LSU thus far in the season, but they’ve also seen a ton of bad. This will be a true test to just how much the Tigers have grown from their disappointing and unnecessary loss to Florida State at the beginning of this season.

Ole Miss is typically a tough opponent for any team in this conference, but they’ve yet to shut down a team that truly gives us the idea of just how strong they are this year. I think LSU has all the right parts to make this win happen, but it’ll come down to if those parts are all working together. Regardless, this will be a close one in Death Valley.

Prediction: LSU 32-28 Ole Miss

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

This game sports a similar feel to the Tennessee one a few weeks back, with a top-10 team coming into Tiger Stadium. We all know how that game went at this point, but I feel like this one will be different. Ole Miss has had one of the easier schedules to start the season, and it arguably got handed its biggest win after nearly choking it away against Kentucky. LSU will have to get out to a fast start like they did against Florida, working to minimize the special teams mistakes that have killed them throughout the season in the process, but I think they get it done in this one, securing the first top-10 win of the Brian Kelly era.

Prediction: LSU 42-38 Ole Miss

Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8

Ole Miss has looked like the strongest competitor to dethrone Alabama’s SEC West title reign, but LSU has a small shot, which over time will increase with a win over Ole Miss. But I think combined with Ole Miss’ ground game, and its good front defense, it will just be too much of an adjustment from what the Tigers have seen so far. While I think LSU will be competitive, it’ll come down to who’s just plain out better in the end.

Prediction: Ole Miss 44-21 LSU

Spencer Verret | @spencerverret

All the experts are calling this game too close to call. I think it could go any way. We might be in for some chaos in Death Valley. To pick this I'm picking what mascot would win in a fight: Mike the Tiger or Juice Kiffin. It is a big threatening tiger against an adorable dog. Give me the Tigers.

Prediction: LSU 42-38 Ole Miss

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

There is no question that LSU has the ability to win this game. The offense and defense have each had moments of dominance this season, and if the two units are ever humming at the same time, there are very few teams in the country the Tigers could not beat.

Still, LSU was in a similar position for a top ten upset two weeks ago and got embarrassed. As good as Jayden Daniels and the offense looked last week, it would be premature to expect that to be the new normal. I think the LSU defense will have a rough day trying to stop the Ole Miss run game.

This Ole Miss team is just too hot right now; since close wins against Tulsa and Kentucky, they’ve scored 52 and 48 points in back-to-back games. The Ole Miss defense has slipped lately and will let the Tigers hang around, but expect the Rebels to come up with points when it matters.

Prediction: Ole Miss 42-31 LSU

Cole Hernandez | @Ct_hernandez

Ole Miss has been phenomenal this season and there are very few reasons why someone would expect an inconsistent LSU team to break Ole Miss’s seven-game win streak. Both teams possess NFL-level talent on both sides of the ball and there is no doubt it will be another gritty SEC matchup.

If Jayden Daniels can produce at home like he did on the road last weekend vs. Florida, LSU will be able put drives together on offense and give their defense much needed rest. In my opinion, the team that wins the game will have to possess the ball longer than the other team.

Ole Miss’ run game and turnovers on offense are the biggest worry for LSU. This is the perfect opportunity for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to have a big game and revitalize his lackluster season against a top-10 opponent. Remember, last time Boutte played Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium he had over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Prediction: LSU 38-34 Ole Miss

Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant

Although Ole Miss has one of the best rushing attacks in the country, I think LSU’s front seven is good enough to slow them down. I also think that they will give Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart problems, and it will be enough to force Dart to make mistakes as he is turnover prone. However, I think Ole Miss will still move the ball well enough and score points.

LSU’s offense is coming into the game more confident than ever as they had their performance against Florida in a 45-35 win. Jayden Daniels had an outstanding performance, throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns while scoring three touchdowns on the ground as well.

Kayshon Boutte also eclipsed 100 yards for the first time this year. Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Jaray Jenkins all had strong performances as well. LSU’s offense will cause Ole Miss to have all kinds of problems, especially after Auburn rushed for over 300 yards against the Rebels’ defense.

Prediction: LSU 45-38 Ole Miss

Connor Barney | @theconnorbarney

The experts have LSU winning this game solely because of home field advantage, and it seems even though Ole Miss is ranked ninth in the country, no one really believes in the Rebels. LSU is coming off a big win and quarterback Jayden Daniels is finally starting to click with his receivers, and if the special teams can keep their turnovers to a minimum, LSU could pull it off.

Ole Miss, however, isn’t as bad as everyone thinks. The Rebels are ranked for a reason, and with the odds going in favor of the Tigers, Ole Miss is going to come in this game hungry. I’m predicting a good old fashion SEC shootout with the Tigers coming out on top in Death Valley.

Prediction: LSU 41-37 Ole Miss

Tre Allen | @treday0314

It’s a big game for the Tigers as they take on another top ranked SEC opponent in Ole Miss.

Once again, the Tigers are favored to win due to the home-field advantage but people are hoping that it doesn’t turn out like Tennessee. Ole Miss' high-powered offense led by Head Coach Lane Kiffin is always tricky to stop, but the LSU offense has been clicking as well. I think with better offensive play the Tigers have a chance to pull off the upset. They will also need to play better on defense in this game which I believe they will.

Prediction LSU 34-27 Ole Miss