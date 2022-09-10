After a disappointing loss in the season opener to Florida State, LSU returns to Baton Rouge for its home opener against Southern. Though on the field, the game is a mismatch, the crosstown matchup is a huge event for Baton Rouge, with the game sold out. On the field, LSU will look to clean up some of the mistakes that plagued the team last week, and bounce back from the loss.

Here is how The Reveille’s Sports Staff predicted the matchup.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

LSU returns home to face Southern looking to regain momentum after last week’s loss. This is a mismatch and one that LSU will look to take advantage of, improving on mistakes from last week. The result of this game feels like a given, but I think the biggest thing LSU will look to accomplish in this game is fix the small mistakes and show dominance on the offensive line.

Prediction: LSU 45-7 Southern

Mackay Suire | @macthetiger

The Tigers return home to Death Valley to face off against their neighbors. The season opener’s devastating loss should have provided enough motivation for the Tigers to work out at least the fundamental kinks. That motivation paired with the stellar atmosphere and energy that is bound to fill Tiger Stadium, I think that this will be a fun game for LSU. I won’t be surprised to see just as much energy from Southern, though.

Prediction: LSU 43-10 Southern

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

Southern’s 86-0 rout of Florida Memorial University was impressive, but I don’t expect that to alter the outcome of this game. However, even if this game does end up being a blowout, the festivities surrounding the Tigers’ first matchup with Southern, a university that’s less than 30 minutes away from LSU, will be more than worth attending. This weekend isn’t about the game, but Brian Kelly does need a win here.

Prediction: LSU 49-10 Southern

Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8

With Coach Brian Kelly’s first game with LSU in the books, he and the rest of the LSU fans have now seen this year’s team in a game setting. He more than anybody knows the adjustments that need to be made after the heartbreaking loss to Florida State. Being able to return to Baton Rouge is big, and playing in front of a sold out crowd against Southern should get the team back in high spirits. I think LSU finds their hope again to get on the winning side of things.

LSU 49-14 Southern

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

LSU is coming off a loss where it looked disorganized at times, while Southern won its first game 86-0. Still, this is one of those games on a Power Five schedule that is basically a formality. LSU should easily win, but the game will not be without value. It comes at the perfect time for an LSU offense that has to get in rhythm and a defense that needs to be on the same page. An easier opponent will be an opportunity for LSU to establish an identity and figure out what works for them.

Prediction: LSU 41-10 Southern

Spencer Verret | @spencerverret

LSU will bounce back this week. They had a heartbreaking loss last week, and they are hungry this week. That being said, Southern put 86 on a NAIA team. Now LSU is a much better team than that, but Southern can score some points. Expect Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers to bounce back in a big way. I think Southern scores some early, but LSU runs away with it.

Prediction: LSU 45-24 Southern

Tre Allen | @treday0314

LSU is coming into this week's game angry and though it is a big game for the city of Baton Rouge, LSU is looking to get back in shape. Looking for its big players to make big plays and want to make a statement before entering conference play, LSU is going to get their offense going fast and going to put points on the board early. Also, there is going to be more discipline than the week and going to be more consistency. Southern is going to come into this game hungry especially since it has never played in Death Valley before, but LSU handles business.

Prediction: LSU 48-20 Southern