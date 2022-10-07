After a narrow escape on the road against Auburn, LSU now enters its first ranked-on-ranked matchup since the 2019 season. The Tigers are set to face No. 8 Tennessee, by far the biggest test of the season so far for LSU. A Saturday morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium, this game has plenty of storylines, and some would say major upset potential.

Here is how the Reveille Sports Staff predicted the matchup.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

This is a classic example of something having to give. On one side, Tennessee’s elite offense matches up against LSU’s impressive defense, and on the other, LSU’s struggling pass offense matches up with Tennessee’s putrid pass defense.

LSU will have to score a lot of points in this game. For a team that has been prone to slow starts, that must change in this game to keep up with this Tennessee offense.

I think there is a pathway for LSU to win this game through controlling first and second down, killing Tennessee in the short passing game. However, it’s still hard for me to see LSU keep up with this Tennessee offense, and I think the Volunteers score enough points to pull away.

Prediction: Tennessee 38-31 LSU

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

While Tennessee’s offense is the best in the country statistically, its defense holds the team back tremendously, in my opinion, just like it did last season when the Volunteers went 7-6. They ranked No. 9 in the country in total yards last season (No. 7 against FBS opponents), but No. 98 in total yards given up.

This season, they rank No. 1 in total yards and No. 94 in yards given up, and that’s before getting into the thick of their schedule. Meanwhile, LSU’s team is much more balanced, sporting a top-25 defense and top-50 offense in the aforementioned categories. I expect Tennessee to keep up, but it’ll suffer its first loss of the season on Saturday.

Prediction: LSU 38-35 Tennessee

Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8

LSU vs. Tennessee Preview: What to expect from Tennessee, how the Tigers can win In a tough loss to Florida State, Tiger fans thought this would be another tough season during the rebuilding process. However, the new coachi…

Tennessee’s offense will be one of the most electric offenses LSU sees. But the matchup couldn’t come with better timing. LSU is coming off a huge win against Auburn, but that win wasn’t pretty. The Tigers have been a second half team all year thus far, and against Tennessee, that has to change. LSU has to get off to a fast start in order to stay with Tennessee. In addition, Jayden Daniels has to trust his receivers and starting throwing the ball more.

LSU won’t win this game with five passing yards in the second half. The Tigers need to take advantage of Tennessee’s struggles on the pass defense. Overall, I think Hendon Hooker will just be too dominant, and Tennessee’s offense will at some point separate themselves. I think LSU makes it competitive, but it’ll all come down to who’s more polished throughout the whole game.

Prediction: Tennessee 41-28 LSU

Tre Allen | @treday314

LSU faces its first top 10 team this weekend in Tennessee, whose offense is high powered and led by a Heisman contender in Hendon Hooker. LSU had a close win last week against Auburn that was sparked by a good defensive performance by forcing multiple turnovers and if the Tigers want to win Saturday that is something they must continue to do.

The offense has been disappointing to say the least and they are going to need to rely on the defense to keep them in this game. And I think they do just that after showing what they can do to Will Rogers who is one of SEC’s best quarterbacks. I believe they slow Hendon Hooker down as well and end up winning this game with the home advantage

Prediction: LSU 27- 24 Tennessee

Cole Hernandez | @Ct_hernandez

LSU’s defense will face its toughest test yet this season when Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers’ No.1 rated offense come to Death Valley. LSU’s keys to success are forcing turnovers on defense and possessing the ball on offense. Tennessee’s keys to success are the same because this game will come down to which offense had more opportunities to put points on the board.

Jayden Daniels will have to start connecting with star playmakers such as Kayshon Boutte, Jack Bech and Malik Nabers to avoid a blowout at home. I expect LSU’s offense to establish a run game to open up play action and stretch the defense out to make things easier for Daniels. It will be a shootout and a lot closer than initial projections.

Prediction: Tennessee 38-34 LSU

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

Both teams are coming into this matchup with plenty of momentum, with LSU having won its last four and Tennessee sitting undefeated at 5-0. LSU’s defense is absolutely good enough to at least slow down Tennessee’s offense, one of the best in the country, but asking the unit to completely neutralize the Volunteer offense is a tall task.

They did rise to the occasion against Mississippi State and the feared air raid offense, but will lightning strike twice?

LSU doesn’t have to worry about Tennessee’s defense as much as it has to worry about its own offense–the Tigers have failed to establish consistency and get their playmakers involved recently. If LSU’s offense stalls, it cannot afford to fall behind early. If that happens, Tennessee will speed ahead and will not look back.

Why LSU will and won't pull off the upset against No. 8 Tennessee As No. 25 LSU heads into its matinee matchup against No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday, one of the most exciting matchups of the early college footb…

This will be close, and it might come down to who has the ball last. I expect Tennessee to be better at maximizing its opportunities.

Prediction: Tennessee 35-27 LSU

Spencer Verret | @spencerverret

Tennessee brings an elite offense to Baton Rouge. LSU is known for terribly slow starts. If LSU starts slow, I think it could be a long afternoon. I think Brain Kelly will have the Tigers ready to go and catch Tennessee sleeping. That being said, an elite offense will score at will and Tennessee will make things tough. But give me LSU after a late interception.

Prediction: LSU 38-35 Tennessee

Connor Barney | @theconnorbarney

An early game set to take place in Death Valley, LSU looks to continue its win streak against Tennessee. Everyone knows Tennessee has one of the best offenses in the SEC, but people are quick to forget they have the worst defense in the SEC.

LSU will fix its passing mistakes from the game against Auburn, and look for Jayden Daniels to throw for over 300 yards. The game changer, however, is LSU’s defense. If the Tiger defense can continue to be the saving grace of each game and slow Tennessee’s offense down, LSU will come away with a win.

Prediction: LSU 34-27 Tennessee

Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant

Led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee has the No.1 offense in the country coming into this game, averaging 559 offensive yards per game. The Volunteers also rank first in passing yards as well, averaging an astonishing 365.8 yards per game.

The Volunteers can run the ball effectively as well as Tennessee is the 31st best rushing offense in the country out of 131 teams, running the ball for 193.5 yards per game. However, Tennessee has one of the worst passing defenses in the country, allowing over 300 yards a game.

LSU has been struggling in the passing game as it only passed for 85 yards last week in the victory over Auburn. However, I think this is the game where quarterback Jayden Daniels turns it around as he is a very smart and efficient quarterback. I think Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers and crew will cause all kinds of problems for Tennessee’s secondary. This will come down to the wire for sure. I have been back and forth on this game and I have made my final decision.

Prediction: LSU 45-42 Tennessee