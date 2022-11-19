With the SEC West now clinched, LSU returns home one final time this season to host UAB. Despite being a Group of Five opponent, UAB has proved to be a tough out for a lot of teams over the last few seasons. LSU will look to keep its momentum going before closing out the season against Texas A&M next week.

Here’s how The Reveille Sports staff predicted the matchup.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

With just two more regular season games left, this will be an important game for LSU to stay focused with what’s ahead for the Tigers. LSU faces a good UAB team, but one it should handle as the game goes on. I think exactly that will happen, and LSU’s depth will be too much for UAB.

Prediction: LSU 34-10 UAB

Mackay Suire | @macthetiger

It should be an easier week for LSU as it heads into its last game in Tiger Stadium against UAB. The Tigers have carried an extensive amount of momentum from week to week and I think that this game will be no different. While UAB has the potential to be a challenge for LSU, I think that the solidity that the Tigers’ have grown to build on both sides of the ball will be too much to overcome.

The SEC is a different beast, and LSU has proven throughout this season that it's at the top of the food chain. This will be a great game for LSU to really fine tune some of its details as the team prepares to take on Texas A&M next week.

Prediction: LSU 40-28 UAB

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

UAB is one of the more talented Group of Five teams in the country despite what its 5-5 record may otherwise indicate. Still, I doubt this one remains close once the Tiger offense gets going. Jayden Daniels should have more time to throw than he did against Arkansas, and I imagine he’ll get back into the rhythm he was in the games prior to that.

However, I suspect the kicker here will be the run game on both sides of the ball. On one hand, UAB is one of the best rushing offenses in the country, but it faces a defense that has already faced teams of that caliber and held up despite that fact. On the other hand, UAB’s defense ranks near the bottom of the country in both rushing yards per game and yards per attempt, and LSU’s backfield coupled with Daniels’ running ability has prospered over the last few games.

Still, the Blazers are a solid team when it comes to first quarter/half scoring, so perhaps it’ll be tighter at the start than fans might have expected.

Score: LSU 38-16 UAB

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

With all due respect to UAB, this game will almost certainly be LSU’s ninth win of the season. The focus for LSU should be to get back on track on offense heading into Rivalry Week after a disappointing game against Arkansas where the Tigers only put up 13 points. Daniels will get the pass game going early and then LSU will lean on the run as they pull away in this one. UAB is solid, but this isn’t one LSU will drop.

Prediction: LSU 41-10 UAB

Cole Hernandez | @Ct_hernandez

This game comes down to two ideas. Which team is playing for a nice position in postseason play and which team is more athletic? The answer to both of those questions is LSU and that is why the Tigers will win. LSU’s defense will shine once again and LSU’s athleticism on offense will be showcased. I expect the Tigers to jump out to an early lead and turn to the run game to put the game out of reach.

Prediction: LSU 28-13 UAB