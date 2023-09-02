With high expectations coming into the 2023 season, LSU football starts the year with a familiar opponent.

LSU and Florida State met to start last season, a game in which a pair of muffed punts and blocked kicks allowed the Seminoles to secure a 24-23 win. This year’s game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, where LSU played its last game, a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Here’s how The Reveille Sports Staff predicted the upcoming game.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

This matchup has every reason to be a thriller.

With two teams that mirror each other in many ways and last year’s game still fresh in the players’ minds, the game will carry some extra emotion.

On the field, there’s not much to separate the two teams. That was evident last season, as the game was decided on the final play. Both teams feature a top quarterback and elite wide receivers, and each team has a handful of difference makers on defense.

Apart from special teams, LSU’s biggest problem in last year’s game was third down defense. Like most of last year’s game, LSU is without Maason Smith, but has Harold Perkins who didn’t play much in last year’s matchup.

In a game of fine margins like this one, Perkins’ ability to affect games is the difference.

Prediction: LSU 35-31 Florida State

Mackay Suire | @macthetiger

Although LSU has come a long way from the team that lost to Florida State in the Superdome last season, I’m still not sure that its first game will result in a win. FSU has proven to be a strong matchup, ringing in the offensive power similar to that of the Tigers.

With the changes set in place in the secondary, both on the field and in the coaching staff, I’m tempted to hold out a bit of hope. Brian Kelly and his team will only be able to pull it off if they’ve managed to piece together every bit of their puzzle, especially in terms of fluidity and chemistry across the field.

This will be a heated game until the very end, but the aggression and the taste for revenge may just be what helps the Tigers pull it off. I think LSU takes its first one in Orlando.

Prediction: LSU 28-25 Florida State

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

This game has the air of an early-season wakeup call for LSU. I think the Tigers are plenty capable of winning this game, but it’s just too tough of an opponent before the secondary has a chance to gel. Give LSU this matchup a few weeks into the season, and I’d feel more confident.

For now, I feel that Jordan Travis and the formidable FSU passing offense will push the Seminoles to a narrow win, despite the Tiger offense’s best efforts.

Prediction: Florida State 35-31 LSU

Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8

Arguably the best game of the week for the opening week of the college football season. It will for sure live up to the hype. Florida State is looking to have a run for the ages this season, as they seem to have all the experience and pieces they need. But LSU dove into the transfer portal to fill in their gaps.

While both teams have their strengths on paper, the game will come down to two things: timing and chemistry. Having a test like this to open the season is a disadvantage for both teams, but how the offenses and defenses of both teams gel together, especially in crucial moments, will be the determining factor.

But in the final minute, I think Florida State is the team with more chemistry to get it done.

Prediction: Florida State 31-28 LSU

Tre Allen | @treday0314

This is a game that will have an impact on the College Football Playoff. Everyone remembers how the game ended for them last year as it was a rollercoaster of emotions. I think it is going to be another close game. LSU will be without key players such as Maason Smith and John Emery but have added a lot of talent as well.

As for Florida State, it will be led by Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, Johnny Wilson and others. However last year LSU had a lot of key mistakes and still had a chance to win in the end. There is also one key player who did not play for much in that game, and that was Harold Perkins. Someone who can single handedly change a game will be playing and I think him along with the rest of the front seven will set the tone for the tigers.

The Tigers offensive line got better with Emory Jones who didn’t play last year against FSU and Will Campbell now being more experienced. I think LSU will come out in the end in a back and forth game.

Prediction: LSU 31-24 Florida State

Cabe Bond | @ACabeBond

Plenty of people are expecting this to be a close game, but I believe it has the potential to be a blowout. For starters, LSU’s special teams unit, headlined by electric transfer, Aaron Anderson, looks to be explosive this year. Then, the combination of Mekhi Wingo, Harold Perkins and Jordan Jefferson will completely overwhelm Florida State’s struggling offensive line; constant pressure will help the inexperienced secondary and increase the amount of potential turnovers.

The dominant performance by LSU’s defense will be followed by an even more dominant performance by the offense. LSU will swamp FSU in a massive victory, paving the way for a historic 2023 season.

Prediction: LSU 55-17 Florida State

Connor Barney | @theconnorbarney

It’s an early top 10 matchup for the Tigers as they start their season, but I see this game going in favor of LSU. Revenge is the only thing on the minds of the Tigers as they travel to Florida State to take on the Seminoles.

Head coach Brian Kelly has heavily revamped his team since the last year’s meeting, adding running back star Logan Diggs and wide receiver Aaron Anderson to an already explosive offense. Even with some of LSU’s main weapons missing the first game, the Tigers will get their revenge and start their season off strong with a top 10 win.

Prediction: LSU 38-27 Florida State

Ava Hebert | @avahebe4

Brian Kelly and his Fighting Tigers start off the season with a bang, as they rematch the Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 season opener.

The opener could arguably be one of LSU’s toughest matchups this season, and after enduring a tough loss last year, the Tigers will be ready for revenge. The question lies in whether or not they will be able to execute.

Because both teams have experienced quarterbacks and offensive lines, this game will be a defensive battle.

Florida State’s experienced defense and secondary is what will put them over the top against LSU. Although the game will be neck-and-neck, FSU will ultimately gain their first win of the season against the fighting tigers

Prediction: Florida State 37-31 LSU