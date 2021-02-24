The Beach Volleyball team is not like any other sports program. They have team picnics at the parade grounds. They make an effort to really connect with one another outside of practice. What other sports teams do you know who sit and eat food at the parade grounds and admire spikeball players?
Head Coach Russell Brock and the girls came up with a theme to live by and pursue this season: togetherness. This will be key to their success and staying in that No. 1 ranking this season. Comprised of 28 girls, they're a tight-knit family that win as one and lose as one. The championship-aspiring Tigers understand that those hopes can only come true if they work together.
It's not about the team on the other side of the net, it's about the team on the Tiger side. While striving to conquer its first championship, LSU continues to reach uncharted territories as it continues to build as a program.
Brock consistently answers with the word “we.” He expresses his love for his team by always including everyone.
“Our vision for who we are is we want to continue to get better,” Brock said. “When we walk into the sand every day, we do not care where the target is.”
A major advantage the LSU beach volleyball team has this season is the return of their senior players. The team already has that comfortable level of confidence with these girls. The team knows how these returning players will play when they put on their jerseys. There is always the inevitable question mark for new players, but having that comfort that the veteran players offer is vital.
The returners were able to show leadership to the new first-year beach volleyball players and help to bring that togetherness vibe to the team. The most important thing in training is what the teammates learn and believe from their other teammates. Coaches can tell the athletes what to do, but what is most effective is the girls telling each other what to do.
“Our word for the year is together and something we have really placed an emphasis on,” Claire Cappola said. “It is definitely something we all value and prioritize.”
Kristen Nuss is an elite beach volleyball player, but even though she performs at a high level, it does not always translate into a guaranteed win for the program.
“If I win a game, that does not mean LSU wins,” Nuss. “It is going to take every single person on our roster to push each other every single day in practice.”
Taryn Kloth puts in her own words what togetherness means to her.
“We are trying to find new and innovative ways to be able to stay together,” Kloth said. “Everybody is so close and that is very important to us this year.”
The LSU beach volleyball team will have their first game on Friday, Feb. 26 at Houston Baptist University. During the game, you will be able to watch the girls play and show their togetherness as a program.