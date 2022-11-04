The Alabama-LSU rivalry is one of the biggest games in college football. Both sides have had star-studded rosters and legendary coaches. In anticipation of this year’s clash where the winner would be in control of the SEC West, here are some of the most memorable games from the past 20 years.
2005
In Les Miles’ first year as the head coach of LSU, No.5 LSU traveled to Tuscaloosa to face No.3 Alabama, who was then coached by Mike Shula. The winner of this game would have a chance to play in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.
Alabama was 9-0 heading into the game behind a stifling defense led by linebacker DeMeco Ryans. LSU came into Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked fifth, having only lost in overtime to Tennessee.
The Crimson Tide started strong, leading 10-0 at halftime. The Tigers tied the game in the third quarter, and the fourth quarter came and went without a score from either team.
Alabama got a 34-yard field goal in overtime, but JaMarcus Russell found Dwayne Bowe from 11 yards out to give LSU a comeback victory, 16-13.
2010
This game in 2010 was one of the many monumental meetings between the rivals when both were ranked, and Les Miles’ 12th-ranked Tigers got the better of Nick Saban’s 5th-ranked Tide in a Tiger Stadium slugfest on CBS.
After Alabama scored first on a pass from quarterback Greg McElroy to running back Trent Richardson, LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson found wide receiver Reuben Randle for a 75-yard touchdown pass to give LSU the lead 10-7 in the third quarter. Although Alabama scored again on a touchdown from running back Mark Ingram to take the lead 14-10, two field goals from LSU kicker Josh Jasper and the game winning touchdown from running back Stevan Ridley helped put the Tigers ahead for good as they won 24-21.
The Tigers would eliminate the Crimson Tide from the national title race as it was their second loss of the year. 2010 was one of two seasons during this decade where Alabama didn't compete for a New Year’s Six Bowl game.
2011 The Game of the Century
In 2011, No. 1 LSU traveled to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama. LSU won a close game where only field goals were scored. The final result, 9–6, was determined in an first overtime period, with a kick from Drew Alleman.
A clutch interception at LSU's one-yard line by Eric Reid in the fourth quarter saved the Tigers in regulation. Reid snatched the ball out of Alabama tight end Michael Williams’ hands after Alabama tried to run a surprise wildcat formation pass from Crimson Tide wide receiver Marquis Maze.
Alabama's kickers missed a total of four field goals in the game. One of those kicks was a 52-yard attempt in overtime that led to the Tigers taking over with the chance to win the game with a score. Alleman's winning field goal followed on what appeared to be a touchdown on a Michael Ford sweep, but he stepped out of bounds at the 7-yard line. The next play, Alleman drilled a 25-yard field goal to win the game for the Tigers. They remained the No.1 team in the country.
The "Game of the Century" was considered by many to be an absolute dud due to the fact that neither team scored a touchdown. Alabama's four missed field goals also drove these feelings home. The 2011 edition of the Alabama-LSU rivalry was the lowest scoring No. 1 vs No. 2 match-up since the 1946 Army-Notre Dame game, which ended 0–0.
The two teams met again in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. This time, the Crimson Tide shut out LSU 21–0, with the Tigers not even advancing the ball out of their own half until the 3rd quarter.
The two games played in the 2011-12 season between Alabama and LSU game are remembered for the abundance of future NFL players who competed, with 45 players going on to be drafted in the NFL, including 16 of the 22 defensive starters.
2012 The Screen
In 2012, No. 5 LSU and No. 1 Alabama met in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 3, 2012. Alabama took a 14–3 lead into halftime, but LSU running back Jeremy Hill ran for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14–10.
On the ensuing drive, LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger threw a short dump off ball to fullback J.C. Copeland who then broke several tackles en route to a 44-yard gain that sent Tiger Stadium into a frenzy of emotions. Mettenberger would then throw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry early in the fourth quarter for a 17–14 lead.
LSU held twice on defense, but kicker Drew Alleman, who hit the game-winning field goal the year before, missed a key field goal. The Crimson Tide capitalized off of Alleman’s missed field goal and proceeded to then drive quickly downfield as quarterback A. J. McCarron found wide receiver Kevin Norwood three different times for completions of 18, 15, and 11 yards to the LSU 28. On 2nd and 10, McCarron threw a screen pass to running back T.J. Yeldon, who slithered through the LSU defense for a game-winning touchdown with 51 seconds left. LSU failed to do anything for the potential game-winning drive, and Alabama won 21–17. Alabama would later win the national championship once again, defeating Notre Dame 42-14. Notre Dame was led by current LSU head coach Brian Kelly in the first meeting between Saban and Kelly.
2019 Game of the Century Vol. 2
Unlike the first edition of the “Game of the Century“ in 2011, this game didn't disappoint. In a game that produced 19 first-round NFL draft picks, LSU won in a nail-biting 46-41 thriller.
After so many years of Alabama stealing LSU’s lunch money and lifting title after title, it was finally LSU’s time. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow made it so in an epic scoring duel in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers finally ended the Tide’s reign in the rivalry, beating Saban after losing to him eight straight times, and finally were on the way to their own national championship, which they would win a few months later in New Orleans.
LSU's domination completely allowed the invincibility of the Crimson Tide to slowly crumble. The Tigers' offense ruled Alabama's defense with 46 points led by Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The 46 points were the most ever scored on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a regulation game ever. The Tigers put up 559 yards of total offense. Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards.
This victory would catapult LSU into greatness as they ran the table en route to a national title and Burrow would become LSU’s second Heisman trophy winner.