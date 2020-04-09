Former LSU quarterback and projected No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow is back home with his family in Athens, Ohio, where he anxiously awaits to hear his named called by Commissioner Goodell two weeks from today.
Many are confident it'll be his hometown Cincinnati Bengals that ultimately pull the trigger, but when Burrow hopped on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast yesterday, he made it clear he just wants to go to a franchise that will make him better.
"I just want to get drafted to a good team, a good organization that's going to maximize my talents," he said. "I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sport from the moment I was five years old. I'm not a loser."
Burrow has had his fair share of the spotlight. That's an understatement. Whether it was his face being plastered across Times Square in New York City for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony or smoking a victory cigar after winning the National Championship, the lights have always shined brightest when he's around.
But, with the coronavirus forcing the NFL Draft to move fully virtual, the former LSU QB is preparing to watch his big moment from home with family and friends. That's a big change from its originally scheduled venue in Las Vegas, where Burrow would've likely walked the red carpet and stage with some sort of flashy suit.
"There is definitely some disappointment," Burrow said. "I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet and hearing my name called. I think having it at home with my family is going to be just as good."
O'Neal went on to ask Burrow about the future of LSU football, specifically surrounding the QB position with his departure. The four-time NBA Champion and 15-time All-Star didn't really know Myles Brennan's name, but did acknowledge the talent he saw from him in the limited reps he got last season.
"[Myles] can really spin it," Burrow added. "He's going to be a really good player. He's a smart dude. I'm excited to see what he's going to do this year."
The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin April 23-25. The league recently informed all 32 organizations that team personnel are advised to be in separate locations, using phone and the internet to communicate regarding selections.
Some reports indicate that the Miami Dolphins remain intrigued by the possibility of trading up to No. 1 to draft Burrow, but the Bengals are showing no signs of moving out of the top spot.