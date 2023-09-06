Despite losing three scores to Florida State on Sunday night, not everything on LSU's part was bad.

There were several positive takeaways in Orlando on Sunday night, some short-term, some long-term. With the impactful plays by LSU made against Florida State, the Tigers just weren't able to execute further.

Especially in losses, it's important for LSU fans to realize the positive takeaways that took place. Because going forward, these small events or realizations can maximize themselves at a crucial time in the season.

Here are a few players that shined in the darkness on Sunday. While their light might not have been that bright in the moment, the potential for it to get brighter as the season goes on based on the season opener could only serve LSU well down the road.

Duce Chestnut

Chestnut and all the defensive backs were put in a tough position Sunday night having to defend Seminole receivers Keon Coleman, who is 6-feet-4 inches, and Johnny Wilson, who is 6-feet-7 sinches. Chestnut being 5-feet-10 inches, the odds were stacked against him.

“Coleman is a tough matchup, Wilson is a tough matchup. I thought we competed there,” Kelly said. “I don’t know that there was much more else that they could have done.”

Despite Chestnut being new to the team, he was still familiar with the Seminoles, as he played them last season while he was at Syracuse. His impact Sunday night wasn’t loud, but he provided a spark the team could have built off of.

In the second quarter, while the game was tied at seven, Aaron Anderson muffed a punt and Florida State recovered the ball at LSU’s 22-yard line. It was a moment of Deja Vu for Tiger fans from last season’s special teams struggles.

On the next play, however, Chestnut came up with an interception, giving LSU the ball at their own 26-yard line. But just as they had several times that game, LSU was unable to keep that momentum going, as they were forced to punt after a three-and-out.

Looking back, it was small moments like these that proved to be so big for the Tigers. With a fast recovery by the defense, it was a time when the offense could have executed with the momentum the defense gave them. Chestnut, who came in with valuable experience, set the table for a potential breakthrough in the game that fans will think of just as “what could have been.”

Zy Alexander

Similar to Chestnut, Alexander was put at a disadvantage on Sunday night. Alexander stands at 6-feet-2 inches, so he had more of a fighting chance against Florida State’s receivers, but it was still a mismatch.

But Alexander did the best he could, given the cards he and LSU’s secondary were dealt. He finished with seven total tackles, four of those being solo tackles.

LSU’s secondary is full of transfers, Alexander and Chestnut being two of the premier players in LSU’s 2022-23 transfer class. Alexander is coming from Southeastern Louisiana University, and in last two seasons there, he finished with 31 total tackles, 22 of those being solo tackles, five pass deflections and nine interceptions. On Sunday night, Alexander matched his sophomore season tackle total at seven.

This being said, LSU could have caught Alexander at just the right time. With the experience he has, and also being from Louisiana, he could mold himself into a leadership role. For LSU, having Alexander’s potential leadership could be important in the long run, and seeing that Sunday night should be a good takeaway.

Tre Bradford

While the production was small for Bradford Sunday night, his performance was more of a long-term realization for the Tigers. Bradford started the game with a 55-yard reception to the Florida State 20-yard line.

The fact that Bradford was on the field for the start of the game was a surprise to many fans, but he was able to make an impact right off the bat, which is all fans could hope for.

The production then fell off for him. His 55-yard reception ended up being his only catch of the game, and he finished with four carries for just one yard, but that one yard was a touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game at seven.

Josh Williams and Noah Cain each ran the ball four times in the game as well, as Jayden Daniels took over the majority of the run game with 15 carries.

But what LSU fans should take away from Bradford’s playing time is that there is more depth than there was before, and there was a lot of depth before. The Tigers rotated three backs Sunday night, and Notre Dame transfer, Logan Diggs, didn’t make an appearance.

With those four running backs along with the freshman duo in Trey Holly and Kaleb Jackson, the LSU backfield has options.