Rayvon Grey, Tonea Marshall and Thelma Davies were awarded SEC Athlete of the Week Honors Tuesday afternoon after their performances at the Razorback Invitational this past weekend in Fayetteville, AR.
Grey was awarded SEC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week with a victory in the long jump, Marshall was given SEC Women’s Runner of the Week after a win in the 60 meter hurdles and Davies, winner of the 200 meter dash, shared the SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week with Georgia’s Anna Hall.
Grey, who tightened his stranglehold on the top long jump spot in the country with a personal record attempt of 26’ 6.5”, is a second time Field Athlete of the Week winner this season. However, it was not sunshine and rainbows on competition day for Grey.
“It’s funny, going into the meet, I felt really, really sick,” Grey said. “I was like, 'If I just go even, go 26, then I’ll be alright.' I really didn’t have any big goals going in. I was kinda just trying to get whatever I can get out of it, so coming out with the PR, that’s pretty great.”
Marshall’s stellar performance in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 7.92, her second best of the season, earned her the second Runner of the Week award for her season. She had also been named the USTFCCA National Athlete of the Week two weeks ago.
“They’re pretty normal,” Marshall said, shrugging off the accolades. “I mean, I don’t really think about those things. It’s just a conference meet. I think about the end goal. That’s always on my mind for sure.”
Davies’s lightning-fast time of 22.96 seconds in the 200 meter dash was a personal record, the fastest time in the nation by a freshman, and the second fastest time in the NCAA and the world. This was her first SEC honor recognition of her career.
“I feel pretty great about it,” Davies stated. “The women’s team, we’re growing as a whole. We’re becoming stronger teammates together, so just keep doing what we do individually and together, we build up.”
The third ranked men’s team and sixth ranked women’s team will look to continue their success on February 14-16th at the Tyson Invitational back in Fayetteville, AR.