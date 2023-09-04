LSU football’s high expectations took a hit in Week 1, losing 45-24 to Florida State.

The Tigers led 17-14 at halftime, but were taken apart in the second half. It’s the fourth year in a row LSU lost its opening game, but Saturday’s loss was the largest defeat in that span.

Here are three takeaways from LSU’s loss.

LSU’s lack of pass rush kept the defense on the field

Much like last year’s matchup with Florida State, LSU struggled to get stops on third down. Florida State finished the game 9-14 on third down, compared to LSU’s 3-10.

Much of Florida State’s third down success came down to LSU’s inability to get pressure on Jordan Travis. LSU didn’t have a single sack in the game, compared to four for Florida State.

Second half implosion sinks LSU football in season opener, losing 45-24 to Florida State ORLANDO, Fla. -- The last time LSU football played in Camping World Stadium, it broke records in a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Coming into the game, Harold Perkins was circled as a potential difference maker in the pass rush, but he hardly got a chance to get after the quarterback. He played most of the game off the ball at middle linebacker and didn’t even register a quarterback hurry.

Perkins struggled to impact the game. He finished with five tackles, but didn’t show the game-wrecking ability that won LSU multiple games in 2022. Kelly chalked it up to Perkins learning a new position at inside linebacker, but questions will be raised as to whether that’s his best position.

When LSU did get pressure, it couldn’t finish plays. LSU’s defensive lineman couldn’t get Travis on the ground, resulting in big plays on the run.

The good news is Travis could be the best quarterback LSU faces all year. But for a team with College Football Playoff hopes, an opening loss changes the outlook of the season.

The offensive line struggled at times

The struggles at the line of scrimmage existed on both sides of the ball. LSU struggled to run the ball early on, and that continued throughout the game. The Tigers were stopped on four straight plays inside the two-yard line, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Outside of Jayden Daniels scrambling, LSU had no consistent run game. Josh Williams led LSU’s running back with 44 yards on four carries, but 35 of those yards came on one play near the end of the first half.

A lot of the struggles in run blocking came on the right side of the offensive line. Miles Frazier and Emery Jones started at right guard and right tackle respectively, and had troubles both in run blocking and pass blocking at times.

LSU football vs. Florida State: Live score updates from Camping World Stadium LSU football faces off against Florida State for its first game of the season at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Last year, a blocked PAT co…

Freshman Zalance Heard got snaps at right tackle during fall camp, and could be a player LSU utilizes in that role if it continues to struggle on that side.

Florida State’s defensive line is one of the best in the country, but elite defensive line play will be common during LSU’s SEC schedule.

LSU played poor situational football

LSU's biggest failures early in the game came on fourth down plays. The Tigers turned the ball over on downs twice in the redzone in the first half, limiting what could’ve been a commanding halftime lead.

On both plays, LSU lost yards and made poor reads. LSU also finished the game 3-10 on third downs and had numerous drops in important situations.

The best example of that was Brian Thomas Jr. dropping a deep pass from Daniels near the endzone to end the third quarter. On the next play, Daniels threw an interception to start the fourth quarter, starting Florida State’s onslaught.

LSU failed to execute on third and fourth downs on both sides of the ball, something Kelly blamed on poor coaching. Many of the flaws in execution drew similarities to LSU’s season opener in 2022, but with more continuity in the team that took the field on Saturday, expectations were higher.

Though the game ended 45-24, a few plays going different for LSU in the first half could’ve created a completely different game.