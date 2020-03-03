Three of the LSU Women’s Basketball players received All-SEC honors today. Those players include senior Ayana Mitchell, and juniors Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa, all natives of Georgia and all big players for the Tigers this season.
Ayana Mitchell, the forward from Conyers, Georgia was named to the All-SEC Second Team. This will be Mitchell’s second season in a row to earn accolades from the league’s head coaches. Mitchell was given this honor as she averaged 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. While her final season with LSU ended early due to a knee injury, she still leads the league and ranks third in the nation with a 67.9 field goal percentage. Mitchell became the fifth LSU player to record 1,000 career points and 900 career rebounds. Among the SEC honors, Mitchell was named one of 10 finalists for the Katrina McClain Award along with being on the watch lists for the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.
Khayla Pointer, the guard from Marietta, Georgia was named to the All-SEC Second Team. Pointer leads the Tigers with 14.6 points per game. She has become the top free throw shooter on the team with 70.9 percentage and leads the team with just over two steals per game. She recently earned her 900th career point and earned her 300th career assist.
Faustine Aifuwa, the center from Dacula, Georgia was selected to the SEC’s All-Defensive Team. Aifuwa is the team's top shot blocker with two per game and the top rebounder since Mitchell was hurt, with a little over eight rebounds per game. She leads this Tiger team in defensive rebounds with five per game and is currently the second leading scorer among the players with 10.8 points per game. Earlier in the season, Aifuwa became LSU’s eighth player to record 100 career blocked shots. Most recently, Aifuwa earned her 700th career point and 500th career rebound.
The Lady Tigers start SEC Tournament play in the second round on Thursday March 5th as the No. 7 seed and will face the No. 10 seed, the Florida Gators. The tournament will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers and the Gators will face off at 5pm.