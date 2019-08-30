LSU fans — and the University's Athletic Department — rejoiced when the Southeastern Conference lifted its ban on alcohol sales in stadiums.

And when the Tigers open the season against Georgia Southern on Saturday, the beer will flow and the wine will pour. LSU announced 42 out of 62 permanent concession stands and 63 of up to 150-plus portable concession stands will sell alcohol.

Except none of the stands selling alcohol will be in or near the student section. LSU's alcohol policy bans the selling of alcohol in or near the student section.

LSU is not the only school to limit the selling of alcohol around the student section. Both Texas A&M and Arkansas prohibit alcohol sales in the student section, and Oregon outright bans consumption of alcohol in its student section.

LSU Student Government President William Jewell said he found it disappointing the student body was not included in the decision. And even though the LSU student section, which is located across sections 105-106, 201-205 and 217-236 in the north end zone, cannot purchase alcohol, the visiting sections primarily in the south end zone and east upper deck are able to purchase alcohol without restriction.

"I get that probably half the student body is under the age of 21, but so are half the fans throughout the stadium," Jewell said. "You’re selling alcohol there even though there are fans under 21. What’s the difference with the student section? I don’t understand it.

"I think having the ability to purchase alcohol in the student section could be a lot safer. You look around the country, you’ve seen a lot less alcohol-related incidents in stadiums that have alcohol sales. It helps limit binge drinking right before games and deter fights and any alcohol-related incidents throughout the game. I don’t see why you wouldn’t want that in your student section as well."

When LSU's policy was announced on July 25 and excluded the student section, Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson told The Reveille via text any fan aged 21 will be allowed to purchase alcohol.

LSU’s policy forces students and fans of age around the student section to walk to another area of the stadium to purchase alcohol thus impacting surrounding sections in the north end zone.

When asked about possible issues that present, Munson said the following: "If they are of legal age and following the policy regarding responsibility, they can purchase beer and wine at any stand that sells it."

“We're also asking for patience as this is new to our venues and there are numerous challenges," Munson said in a press release on Aug. 28. "We have a great plan and great people in place, but we know we are going to have a lot to learn in these first few games.”

Because the final product has yet to be seen, Jewell said Student Government will wait until after Saturday's game to make a decision as to whether they bring up excluding alcohol sales in the student section as an issue to the University and the student body.