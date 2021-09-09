Going to a game at Death Valley is going to look a lot different this year than any year before it.
As it was announced already, every LSU fan ages 12 or older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVD-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entry. A mask will be required for children ages 5-11. For anyone four or younger, a mask will only be encouraged.
These protocols will be for entry to the stadium only. This means that fans can return to their normal tailgating practices. There will be no capacity restrictions; however, LSU is encouraging fans to continue wearing masks, social distance, and sanitize regularly.
If you are at the stadium early on game day, it is highly recommended that you pre-verify for a faster entry to Tiger Stadium.
There are 12 pre-verification sites around campus open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on game day that can be found here. Once at the site, you can show one of three things: your original COVID-19 vaccination card, a digital verification source such as the LA Wallet app or your negative COVID-19 PCR test. You will be given a wristband that gives you access to your assigned Tiger Stadium entry gate.
LSU has requested as many people as possible to pre-verify. Due to Hurricane Ida, the event security and concessions will be understaffed by about 10%, athletic department spokesperson Cody Worsham said. There will be longer waits than normal, and everyone will want to get it over with quickly.
Still need a vaccine? LSU is offering free gameday vaccinations as a way to get into the game. Get yours at the upper Southwest portal of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Game day testing will also be available for $35. The testing will be done from 2:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. at the PMAC. Registration is limited and will be available here. Only those who pre-register will be allowed to take the game day test.