No. 6 LSU travels to Austin, Texas this weekend for primetime non-conference matchup with No. 9 Texas. Here are the times of interest for the weekend.
Friday, September 6
- 4:20 p.m. Team arrives in Austin
Saturday, September 7
- 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast live from Texas campus
- Set located at Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn
- 11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Texas campus
- Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon
- 4:25 p.m. Team departs hotel for Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- 4:44 p.m. Gates to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium open
- 4:45 p.m. Team arrives at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- (LSU locker room located on NE side of stadium)
- 5:15 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- (Gate 25 located at NE side of stadium)
- 6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
- Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live
- 6:32:30 LSU Alma Mater
- 6:35:15 National Anthem
- 6:40 p.m. Texas takes the field
- 6:41 p.m. LSU takes the field
- 6:41 p.m. Captains to midfield for coin toss
- 6:44 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas on ABC