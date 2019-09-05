8.31.19 March down Victory Hill

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron walks down Victory Hill on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

 Mitchell Scaglione

No. 6 LSU travels to Austin, Texas this weekend for primetime non-conference matchup with No. 9 Texas. Here are the times of interest for the weekend. 

Friday, September 6

  • 4:20 p.m. Team arrives in Austin

Saturday, September 7

  • 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast live from Texas campus
    • Set located at Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn
  • 11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Texas campus
    • Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon
  • 4:25 p.m. Team departs hotel for Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • 4:44 p.m. Gates to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium open
  • 4:45 p.m. Team arrives at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
    • (LSU locker room located on NE side of stadium)
  • 5:15 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
    • (Gate 25 located at NE side of stadium)
  • 6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • 6:32:30 LSU Alma Mater
  • 6:35:15 National Anthem
  • 6:40 p.m. Texas takes the field
  • 6:41 p.m. LSU takes the field
  • 6:41 p.m. Captains to midfield for coin toss
  • 6:44 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas on ABC
Load comments