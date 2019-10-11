No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) welcomes No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) to Tiger Stadium for the first time since 2016.
ESPN's College GameDay will also broadcast live from the Quad prior to the game.
Saturday, October 12
6 a.m. – 8 a.m. - Good Morning America live from Quad on the LSU campus
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. - ESPN’s College GameDay live from Quad on the LSU campus
- Coach Orgeron appearance on set at 9:45 a.m.
8:30 a.m. - LSU SportShop opens
9 a.m. - CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
- Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon
11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - LSU Homecoming Parade through campus
- Parade starts at Lod Cook Alumni Center
- Parade ends on Tower Drive near LSU Student Union
1 p.m. - LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1 p.m. - Beach Volleyball open practice
- Beach Volleyball Stadium near Gymnastics Facility
2 p.m. - Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
2 p.m. - Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. - L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. - Chase Tyler Band performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
4 p.m. - Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
4:15 p.m. - Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. - All remaining gates open at Tiger Stadium
5:15 p.m. - LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
5:22 p.m. - Band comes down “Victory Hill
6:48 p.m. - SOCOM ParaCommandos parachute game ball into Tiger Stadium
6:54:30 p.m. - Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:58 p.m. - Alma Mater and National Anthem
7:05 p.m. - LSU Intro Video
7:06 p.m. - LSU takes the field
7:06:30 p.m. - Guest Captains Presentation at midfield
- QBs Warren Rabb, Matt Mauck, Matt Flynn
7:07 p.m. - Florida takes the field
7:07 p.m. - Coin toss at midfield
7:10 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida on ESPN and Watch ESPN app