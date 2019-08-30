11.3.18 March Down Victory Hill

LSU junior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) marches down Victory Hill before the Alabama game at Victory Hill on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

 Alyssa Berry

No. 6 LSU opens the season in Tiger Stadium on Saturday for a non-conference matchup with Georgia Southern. 

Here are the times of interest:

  • 11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps

    • Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon

  • 12:30 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

  • 1:30 p.m. Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

  • 1:30 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

  • 1:30 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

  • 2 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. Rockin’ Dopsie performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

  • 3:30 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

  • 3:45 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

  • 4 p.m. The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

  • 4 p.m. All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club

  • 4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village

    • Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite

  • 4:40 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

  • 4:51 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”

  • 5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium

  • 6:11:30 p.m. Guest Captain Presentation

    • Devin White

  • 6:16 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

  • 6:20 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem

  • 6:32 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia Southern on SEC Network and Watch ESPN app

