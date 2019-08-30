No. 6 LSU opens the season in Tiger Stadium on Saturday for a non-conference matchup with Georgia Southern.
Here are the times of interest:
11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps
Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon
12:30 p.m. LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
1:30 p.m. Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
1:30 p.m. L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
1:30 p.m. Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
2 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. Rockin’ Dopsie performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
3:45 p.m. Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
4 p.m. All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village
Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:40 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
4:51 p.m. Band comes down “Victory Hill”
5:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live
6:11:30 p.m. Guest Captain Presentation
Devin White
6:16 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
6:20 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem
6:32 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia Southern on SEC Network and Watch ESPN app