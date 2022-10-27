Over the years, the SEC has shown their dominance over college football, mainly with Alabama and Georgia. This year, however, the SEC is in full effect as they climb to seven nationally ranked teams.
With No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 6 Alabama, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 LSU, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 25 South Carolina, the SEC has conquered the nation. Three SEC teams could potentially qualify for the college playoffs.
No. 1 Georgia has breezed through their schedule with the exception of a scrappy win against Missouri, but as the undisputed best team in college football, everyone expects the Bulldogs to be a top contender for the National Championship.
No. 3 Tennessee has proven their worth already by steamrolling No. 18 LSU in Death Valley and by earning a hard fought victory over now No. 6 Alabama back home in Knoxville. Tennessee is another expected contender for the National Championship with one of the most electric offenses in the country.
No. 6 Alabama is having an underwhelming season being ranked so low for their standards, but with Nick Saban as head coach, Bryce Young as quarterback and the possibility to win the SEC and earn a big win against Georgia, Alabama is far from finished. The villains of college football will be looking for revenge following the loss to Tennessee, and nothing is scarier than a vengeful Alabama team.
With these three teams all challenging for a spot in the playoffs, the SEC is in good hands as they continue their domination of other conferences. It isn’t just these teams though, as lower ranked SEC schools like LSU are on the rise for big six bowl games.
LSU is coming off of a big win against Ole Miss, and with their offense starting to gain chemistry, Brian Kelly’s Tigers are beginning to prove themselves to the rest of the country. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is finally firing on all cylinders and clicking with LSU’s elite receiving core, so LSU could become a potential top 10 candidate as they enter some of their most difficult games this season.
Having seven teams in the top 25 rankings is something only the SEC can do, with the next conference only having four teams in the top 25. Many fans don’t want to admit the SEC has dominated in the past due to Alabama being the center of success, but this year the story is a little different.