The LSU football team returned to Death Valley after last week’s game against Florida was postponed to Dec. 12, a week before the SEC championship. The Tigers defeated South Carolina in convincing fashion on Saturday, winning 52-24.

This marked LSU’s 11th straight game in which they scored at least 30 points, including 21 of their last 22, dating back to their 46-41 victory over Alabama in 2019.

Junior quarterback Myles Brennan suited up for the game but did not play as he continues to recover from a lower body injury suffered against Missouri. True freshman TJ Finley started in his place and was spectacular.

Finley completed all three of his passes for 19 yards on the Tigers’ opening possession. He added eight yards on the ground and capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown rush. Finley’s size (6-6, 242) allowed him to punch it into the endzone for LSU’s first score of the game.

The Tiger offense was not on the sidelines for long as the Gamecocks drove down the field and scored in three plays. Sophomore kicker Cade York hit a 27-yard field goal to retake a 10-7 lead for LSU.

The third offensive drive for the Tigers was when Finley really got into a rhythm. He was a perfect 6-6 through the air for 69 yards and a touchdown to junior receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to go up 17-7.

A defensive stop gave LSU the ball back and sophomore receiver Jaray Jenkins took a slant pass from Finley 36 yards. However, Finley’s second pass of the drive was intercepted by South Carolina, who kicked a field goal to cut the lead to 7.

Finley bounced right back on the ensuing possession and found Marshall Jr. again for a 51-yard touchdown. True freshman cornerback Elias Ricks blew the game wide open with a pick-six to make it 31-10 at halftime.

Finley went 14-18 for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Aside from the interception, Finley was sharp on most of his throws. He was calm in the pocket, able to throw on the run and made quick decisions.

“I entered this contest really relaxed,” Finley said. “My quarterback crew did an amazing job supporting me throughout the week. A lot of preparation went into this game. I didn’t have many pregame jitters, but if I did, it was very quick”

The Gamecocks made it a 31-17 game to start the second half before the Tigers responded with a touchdown of their own. Sophomore Trey Palmer returned the kickoff 93 yards for the score, the first kickoff return for a touchdown in Tiger Stadium since Eric Martin in 1981.

LSU continued to pour it on with 21 unanswered points thanks to rushing touchdowns from Ty Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. Fellow true freshman Max Johnson entered the game at quarterback once the game was out of reach. The Tigers coasted to a 28-point victory to get back to .500 on the season.

Coach Ed Orgeron said he wanted to play both freshmen equally at quarterback unless one of them was doing exceptionally well. He said he initially planned to play Finley for the first quarter and Johnson for the second to compare the two's play but left Finley in after he got off to a hot start.

Orgeron was also asked if there was a quarterback controversy but put it to rest almost immediately.

“Everybody’s yearning for it, I can feel it,” Orgeron said. “Myles is our starting quarterback. Now if Myles isn't doing well I can put in TJ and feel good about it.”

Finley could very well be the clear-cut starter in 2021 if Brennan forgoes his final year of eligibility and heads to the NFL. Orgeron said he was most impressed with how calm Finley was but was not surprised due to the confidence he exhibited throughout camp.

Finley met up with the team as soon as he graduated from Ponchatoula High School during their bowl practices last season. Orgeron said he spent lots of time with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Steve Ensminger and studying film.

Finley was a three-star recruit out of Ponchatoula High and the No. 1 quarterback in Louisiana in 2019. He totaled 7,357 yards and 72 touchdowns (58 passing, 14 rushing) in his three years as a starter.

"The hits are a little harder I'll tell you that," Finley said on adjusting from high school to college. "Me and Max (Johnson) came in as early enrollees. The two practices we got from spring allowed us to adjust to the speed of the game quickly. Our defense did a very good job of getting us ready."

Finley seems to have earned adoration from his teammates as well. Emery Jr., who carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, had nothing but praise for the quarterback.

“TJ was very calm before and during the game,” Emery Jr. said. “For a freshman to come in and ball like that was sensational.”

Finley finished 17-21 for 265 yards, three total touchdowns and one interception in his collegiate debut. While Brennan is expected to be ready to go against Auburn, Finley showed that he can hold his own if Brennan misses more time.

“I feel like we have our swagger back,” Finley said. “Obviously this is a big win for LSU and for this team. If Myles isn’t able to play next week then I’ll be ready.”