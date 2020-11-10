The Tigers managed to jump up the leaderboard following their performance on Tuesday at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Vestavia Hills, Ala. They started their third round in last place and finished in 13th place.
The team score for round three was 3-over 283 and finished the tournament 25-over 865. The lowest tiger score for round three was a 1-under, carded by senior Trey Winstead. In his round he posted four birdies and 11 pars. Junior Garrett Barber helped the men’s squad not to place last in their final competition of the fall season. Barber posted a score of even-par 70.
“It [signing of an inaccurate scorecard after round one] was a stupid error,” Garret Barber said following his third round. “I had a mix of emotions. I know I had let the team down, but I also knew I was motivated to make up for it with my play on Monday and Tuesday.”
Although the last place standing was a result of Barber’s disqualification following round one, he was able to produce low scores for the team the following two rounds. Barber has had three stellar starts for the purple and gold this fall. In the Blessings Invitational Barber finished in the top-20, and in the Vanderbilt Legends Tournament he posted a top-10. If Barbers round one score of 1-over would have been counted, it would have landed him in the top-35 for the field.
Senior Philip Barbaree placed in the top 35 with his best score for a tournament this fall, 2-over 212. Barbaree posted a score of 1-over 70 for round three. Freshman Nicholas Arcement posted a 3-over 73 on Tuesday, finishing 10-over for the tournament. Sophomore Connor Gaunt posted a third-round score of 8-over, he finished the tournament 21-over.
“The team is disappointed to end our fall season this way. We are going to practice hard this off season to have a better spring season,” Barber told the Reveille. “I enjoyed that we were able to travel and to compete this fall.”