The No. 1 women’s and No. 2 men’s track team were in action at the esteemed 95th edition of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

Both teams were ranked inside the top two for the first rankings of the outdoor season. The Texas Relays is one of the most respected events in the nation, and it always brings great competition for teams competing.

The Tigers came ready to compete by breaking two Texas Relays records. The Women’s 4x800m team composed of Lorena Rangel-Batres, Callie Hardy, Cindy Bourdier and Michaela Rose set the record running an 8:20.69.

This is the current No. 1 time in the world, No. 3 in LSU history and No. 10 in collegiate history.

The other Texas Relay record broken was the DMR record. The team was composed of Rangel-Bates, Bourdier, Rose and Garriel White. The team clocked in at 10:59.86 to take first and set the leading time in the nation.

The men’s 4x100 team composed of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume took first and improved their previously set nation leading time to 38.53. This time ranks second in the world.

Hicklin also competed in the long jump and set a mark that currently ranks fifth in the nation.

Sean Burrell competed in the 400m Hurdles event. Qualifying for the finals with a time of 50.26, but he did not compete in the finals. As Burrell is just getting his season started, this might just be a move of load management. Burrell did run in the 4x400m team.

The top-ranked women’s team had great results from the weekend. Alia Armstrong started it out with a 12.57 in the 100m hurdle race finishing second and Leah Phillips took third with a time of 12.95. Throwing in a couple more second place and top five nation marks set, this was a successful team weekend.

There are no team results at the Texas Relays. The focus for the first meets of the season will be experimenting with different lineups and giving time to new runners to be able to build out the best teams for the relay races later in the season.

The results for the first major meet of the season are very compelling as both teams are competing for national championships this season.

The team will head back home for the Lloyd Wills Invitational on April 8.