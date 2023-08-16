Brian Kelly announced Wednesday in a post-practice press conference that cornerback Denver Harris is currently not with the team as he is “handling some personal matters.”
“If he takes care of everything, we could have him back this weekend,” Kelly said.
Harris had been getting reps with the second and third teams in practice, but speculation about Harris’ future with the team grew after he wasn’t included in the LSU football team photo released Monday and was absent from the last three practices.
Harris transferred from Texas A&M this offseason after one year with the Aggies and was expected to play a large role for an LSU cornerback room that lost several key players to the NFL. The Texas native was a former five-star recruit in the class of 2022 ranked as high as No. 45 in his class by 247sports.
In his freshman year with A&M, Harris recorded 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games.
He was suspended on two occasions during the 2022 season with A&M, once for a curfew violation for which he missed the season opener and again for a locker room incident that kept him out of the final six games of the season.
With Harris out, LSU's secondary depth continues to dwindle. His absence along with Ohio State transfer JK Johnson's injury has called for younger players to step up, most notably freshman Ashton Stamps.