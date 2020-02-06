Junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera and sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso have been named to the 2020 SEC Coaches First-Team Preseason All-SEC squad.

The Baton Rouge native, Cabrera, is hitting right at .300 for his LSU career, and will be representing the coveted No. 8 jersey for the Tigers, which is given to the LSU upperclassman who represents leadership in the Tigers’ program.

In his sophomore campaign, Cabrera played in 59 games for the Tigers, batting .284 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 50 RBI and 40 runs. Cabrera is also a former Freshman All-American where he batted a solid .315 with 18 doubles, two triples and eight home runs.

Beloso, also a Louisiana native, played in 58 games as a freshman batting .279 with three doubles, 10 homers, 52 RBI and 30 runs.

The Tigers will start their season next Friday, Feb. 14 against Indiana at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.