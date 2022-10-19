Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 30 to 32 degree range expected with isolated areas as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...All of the counties in southwest and coastal Mississippi and counties in southeast Louisiana north of Interstate 12. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and affect people and pets. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Also, consider bringing your pets indoors or provide adequate shelter from the cold. And check on those that may have insufficient heating and know locations of warming shelters. &&