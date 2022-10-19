Two members of LSU’s soccer team were named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman list Tuesday afternoon.
Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir and forward Angelina Thoreson were announced to be in the top-100 freshman in all of women’s college soccer according to Top Drawer The organization ranked the top-100 freshmen players in the country. Hermannsdottir ranked at No. 10 and Thoreson was ranked No. 38.
Hermannsdottir leads the LSU squad in goals scored with six in her first season with the Tigers, as well as having recorded two assists. Hermannsdottir leads the Tigers in points with 19 as well. She also leads the team in shots on goal and shots on goal percentage. Hermannsdottir has 13 shots on goal and a shot on goal percentage of 68.4%.
Hermannsdottir scored her first goal of her collegiate career against San Diego in an impressive 4-1 victory for the Tigers on Aug. 28. In the following game against Grambling, Hermannsdottir scored two goals for her first brace of her collegiate career as well.
The Icelandic international has represented her homeland at the senior, U19 and U17 levels. Hermannsdottir capped twice for the Iceland National Team. Prior to arriving in Baton Rouge, she played professionally at Valur Reykjavik in Iceland, where she appeared in 41 matches and scored 10 goals. Hermannsdottir helped Valur Reykjavik win the Iceland League Title and Reykjavik Cup in 2021 and the Icelandic Women’s Super Cup in 2022.
Along with a team-high seven assists, Thoreson has also recorded one goal, 10 shots on goal and nine points through 15 games. She started in 13 of those matches. The forward ranks sixth in the country for assists.
Thoreson scored her first collegiate goal of her career for LSU in the matchup against Princeton on Sept. 8.
The Sweden national competed the last three seasons for her hometown club IK Uppsala, a professional club in Sweden. Thoreson made over 50 appearances for the club. She scored five goals in 20 games played during 2021, her last season with the club before joining LSU.