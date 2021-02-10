LSU gymnasts Alyona Shchennikova and Haleigh Bryant were given SEC honors during the fifth week of competition.
Schennikova was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week after she made her all-around debut during the match against Auburn, scoring a whopping 39.525. The sophomore set career-highs in all four rotations of the night. Along with Bryant, Elena Arenas, and an Auburn tiger, Schennikova tied for the vault title at 9.90. The Colorado native came in second with Bryant on floor with a score of 9.25.
The first-time all-arounder made her debut on beam when Kiya Johnson suffered a minor injury after landing short on vault. Schennikova unexpectedly had to take the fellow sophomore’s spot at the last minute and scored a 9.875.
“I’m not sure everybody believed me about Alyona last year,” Head Coach Jay Clark said on Monday’s press conference. “But that’s beginning to bear itself out. Over time, you’re gonna see the contributions that kid can make.”
Bryant, who scored only .25 above Schennikova, won her third appearance in all-around last Friday. The performance earned her SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. The gymnast matched her career highs on both vault and beam at 9.90 while coming in second on floor. After five weeks of competition, Bryant has been honored four times by the SEC league office.
No. 2 LSU will face No. 1 Florida in the PMAC on Friday at 6:15 p.m. Viewers at home can watch the meet unfold on SEC Network.