Former LSU star defensive back and punt returner Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu is expected to sign a contract with the New Orleans Saints in the coming days. Mathieu was born and raised in New Orleans, attended St. Augustine High School, and was given his nickname during his time on the LSU football team in 2010 and 2011. “The Honey Badger” was nominated to be a Heisman trophy candidate in the 2011 season after setting an SEC record of 11 career forced fumbles. He was also recognized as a consensus All-American and won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football. In August of 2012, Mathieu was dismissed from LSU’s football program for failing multiple substance abuse tests.

Despite taking a year off from football in 2012, “The Honey Badger” was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and reunited with former LSU Tiger Patrick Peterson. Mathieu was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team, selected for the Pro Bowl three times, and has been named first-team All-Pro three times since joining the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints will be the fourth team Mathieu has played for in his nine-year NFL career. Most recently, Mathieu played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2021 and won Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

