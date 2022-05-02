Former LSU star defensive back and punt returner Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu is expected to sign a contract with the New Orleans Saints in the coming days. Mathieu was born and raised in New Orleans, attended St. Augustine High School, and was given his nickname during his time on the LSU football team in 2010 and 2011.
“The Honey Badger” was nominated to be a Heisman trophy candidate in the 2011 season after setting an SEC record of 11 career forced fumbles. He was also recognized as a consensus All-American and won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football. In August of 2012, Mathieu was dismissed from LSU’s football program for failing multiple substance abuse tests.
Despite taking a year off from football in 2012, “The Honey Badger” was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and reunited with former LSU Tiger Patrick Peterson. Mathieu was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team, selected for the Pro Bowl three times, and has been named first-team All-Pro three times since joining the NFL.
The New Orleans Saints will be the fourth team Mathieu has played for in his nine-year NFL career. Most recently, Mathieu played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2021 and won Super Bowl LIV in 2020.
News of Tyrann Mathieu signing with the New Orleans Saints does not surprise many NFL fans because he has been pictured meeting with Saints’ representatives in the past month and the Kansas City Chiefs have failed to offer him a new contract. He has also made it publicly known that he loves being in his home state of Louisiana.
In the past month, Mathieu observed LSU football practice under new head coach Brian Kelly and attended an LSU baseball game. Louisiana football fans can now rejoice that the rumors have become true. The New Orleans native and Louisiana football legend will be wearing black and gold next season.