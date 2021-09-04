UCLA (2-0) controlled most of their Saturday night tilt with LSU (1-0), defeating the Tigers 38 - 27.
For LSU, the game was a repeat of a season ago. The defense gave up large gains on the ground and through the air: A huge 75-yard second-quarter touchdown put the Bruins in front, and a 45-yard score through the air sealed the win. UCLA rushed 48 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
LSU's offensive line gave up pressure all night, allowing little space for backs to run. The Tigers managed only 48 yards rushing on a paltry 25 carries. Quarterback Max Johnson was forced to attempt 46 passes. He completed 26 of those for 330 yards and 3 TDs.
LSU will return home next Saturday to face McNeese State in its home opener.