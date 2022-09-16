In recent years, Mississippi State has caused all kinds of problems for LSU.

From Dak Prescott running wild over the Tigers in 2015 to K.J. Costello throwing for a SEC record 634 passing yards in an upset victory in Baton Rouge in 2020, Mississippi State isn’t the pushover like it used to be. Although the Bulldogs had major success under Dan Mullen, they are more dangerous than ever due to Mike Leach bringing his highly potent Air Raid offense.

When Leach was at Texas Tech and Washington State, his teams were always perennial giant killers as they often beat powerhouses against all odds such as Oklahoma, Texas and USC. This is a scary game for a lot of LSU fans because the Tigers are still trying to find their footing, while the Bulldogs are a very experienced team and they have been playing together for a long time.

This is a must-win game for LSU as it is their first SEC game of the year, and it will be a momentum-changing game for the Tigers if they win as the underdogs on Saturday night. Here are the three keys that will greatly benefit the Tigers’ chances of winning.

Wrap Up

Leach and Mississippi State’s offense is known around college football to throw the ball a lot. To put this in perspective, Leach isn’t afraid to make the Bulldogs throw the ball 70 times in a single game. Leach’s Air Raid offense heavily relies on the short passing game. Since Mississippi State is a pass-heavy offense that relies on the short passing game, LSU needs to tackle and tackle well.

The Bulldogs run a lot of crossing routes, which requires communication and also the awareness to know where the wide receiver is. If the Tigers do not tackle the receivers as soon as the ball is caught, it will be a long game because a simple five-yard route could turn into a 15-yard gain.

Football Notebook: LSU prepares for SEC play, starting with Mississippi State After a dominant home opening win over Southern University, LSU football has now shifted its focus to SEC play.

The linebackers will be the most important defensive group for the Tigers on Saturday night because there are the main ones defending the middle of the field where Mississippi State likes to throw the ball. Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones and Harold Perkins are expected to be huge focal points due to their athleticism.

LSU’s defensive backs are also very important because they all have to communicate and make good, fundamental tackles just like the linebackers. If LSU has a sloppy tackling game on Saturday night, the Tigers will have a long, frustrating day just like in 2020.

Put Pressure on Will Rogers

LSU’s defense needs to make sure Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers feels uncomfortable when he steps back to pass. For the majority of the game, I expect LSU to play zone and drop eight in coverage so it can slow down Mississippi State’s passing attack. However, LSU still needs to put pressure on Will Rogers.

Mekhi Wingo will be huge in this game because he will be responsible for the interior rush. If Wingo causes dysfunction on the interior part of the Bulldogs’ offensive line, it makes it easier for the Ali Gaye, BJ Olujari and crew to contain Rogers due to the fact that Mississippi State is mostly in the shotgun. The Tigers need to add some blitz packages as well to bring that extra rush.

LSU’s O-Line

LSU’s offensive line needs to step up big time against the Bulldogs’ defensive line which is one of the best in the SEC. LSU’s offensive line needs to be able to control the line of scrimmage so they can run the ball effectively. The offensive line for the Tigers need to clear holes for John Emery, Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain so the offense can keep the ball out of the hands of the Bulldogs’ high-powered offense.

The longer LSU has the ball, the better. Pass blocking will also be huge as LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels needs time to make the right decisions. Although Daniels has been the most efficient passer in the SEC so far, it’s a lot harder to make split second decisions when you are constantly getting chased around. I would not be surprised if Daniels is the leading rusher in this game just like he was against Florida State.