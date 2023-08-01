Need a way to travel to LSU’s away games this year? You’re in luck: United Airlines has added new direct flights to and from Baton Rouge for LSU’s away games this 2023 season.
The locations are as follows:
Sept. 3: Orlando, Florida, for the Florida State game
Sept 30: Flying bigger planes to Memphis, Tennessee for the Ole Miss game
Oct. 14: Birmingham, Alabama for the Auburn game
Nov. 4: Birmingham, Alabama, for the Alabama game
United is adding over 127 new flights ahead of the college football season.
The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport currently has six direct United flights from Baton Rouge, which all arrive in Houston, according to the airport’s website.