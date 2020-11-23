LSU Defeats Clemson

LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) arrives on January 13, 2020 before LSU's 42-25 win against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

 Abby Kibler

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday's game against Washington.

An MRI revealed that the injury was worse than anticipated. Burrow has torn his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues too, per Adam Schefter. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

