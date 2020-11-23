Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday's game against Washington.
An MRI revealed that the injury was worse than anticipated. Burrow has torn his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues too, per Adam Schefter.
MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.