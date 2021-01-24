To be frank, this season was looking grim for the LSU women’s basketball team in the middle of January. It had just lost two close games to Alabama and Tennessee, putting it at a rocky 4-6 start and 2-2 in conference play. All of the high expectations Head Coach Nikki Fargas had for this team seemed to have fizzled away.
Then, a win over No. 7 Texas A&M, followed by a solid road win over Missouri, culminated to a massive game against perennial powerhouse No. 4 South Carolina. Averaging 84.2 PPG, this game was always known to be a challenge for LSU to compete in because of its offensive struggles at points this year.
But LSU did not cower. It was not intimidated by the brand the Gamecocks have built and their ability to bury teams in points. Ultimately, great teams find ways to win, and there is no doubt South Carolina is a great team. The Gamecocks prevailed 69-65, but it was a hard-fought win that LSU made them earn.
“I thought our kids played hard,” Fargas said. “I thought we did some really good things in the first half defensively to disrupt a talented South Carolina team.”
LSU dictated the tempo of the game in the first half and into the third quarter. With half court sets designed to confuse yet remain stout down low, the Lady Tigers held their opponent to a dismal 32.1% FG%. They never let South Carolina get into an offensive rhythm during this stretch, and it showed. A 25-23 LSU lead at the half put the women’s basketball world on alert.
However, as the second half went on, South Carolina started to play faster. After makes or misses, its players would already be out in transition running. LSU could not recover in time, and the result was 30 fast break points for the Gamecocks on the game. The Lady Tigers couldn’t keep up, as easy bucket after easy bucket continued to swish through the net for South Carolina.
Khalya Pointer and Tiara Young led LSU’s scoring with 18 and 16 points respectively. Their aggressiveness was the catalyst for a lot of LSU’s offense. However, the team reached a funk towards the end, where open shots just weren’t falling anymore.
“We had some good looks, that’s the thing,” Fargas said. “We didn’t have to settle for jumpers, we had some dribble drive. I felt like sometimes we didn’t make the right read.”
“When you play a team like South Carolina, you got to know,” she added. “You’ve got to capitalize on everything.”
“We’re still just trying to put together a full game,” Pointer said. “We’ve had games where we’ve had big leads and we blow them, or we’ve had games where we’ve gotten into a big hole and we win them. This game, we were tic-for-tac with SC, one of the best teams in the country, and we’ve just got to find ways to pull it out.”
That shouldn’t mean the players need to hang their heads. They took on a top-four team in the country head on and were so close to another marquee victory. Their defensive effort should not just be swept under and disregarded. The momentum is trending in the right direction for them.
“Our group is work in progress,” Fargas said with a bit of a smile. “I keep saying that, but I see some great potential in this team. I really do. And I know we’re going to continue to get better.”