Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.