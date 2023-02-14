LSU had its best chance at ending its losing streak so far on Tuesday, stealing the lead from Georgia with just 11 seconds left in the game. But when it needed to make just one more stop to do so, the Bulldogs responded with a layup and Tyrell Ward’s last-second heave fell short.
In terms of postseason status, it wouldn’t have meant much if the Tigers had won this one. They have long since exhausted their chances at an NCAA tournament bid (minus an improbable SEC tournament run) and an NIT tournament bid was unlikely as well.
However, in terms of providing the team with momentum heading into next season and giving the fans something to be excited about, this was a heavy blow. Over the past five games, LSU has shown signs of promise and obtained small, moral victories that have indicated the team’s making improvements behind the scenes. But at the end of the day, its losing streak remains.
It may have been as close as it’s been to ending it, but it’s still hard to overlook the mistakes the team made. The Tigers committed 19 turnovers on the day, which was a huge reason why they couldn’t get the job done.
Three of those 19 turnovers came in the final two minutes of the first half, a stretch they entered with a seven-point lead and left with a two-point lead heading into halftime. So instead of starting the second half with an adequate cushion, it began with the score all-but knotted up.
Still, despite giving up its lead and eventually trailing by as much as eight points in the second half, LSU entered the final stretch of the game with a realistic chance to win. A 16-5 run helped by good shooting, strong defense and three missed free throws from the Bulldogs gave the Tigers a 63-62 lead with 11 seconds remaining in the game.
But almost as soon as the game turned in its favor, LSU’s hopes at ending its losing streak swiftly came to an end. Georgia guard Justin Hill drove right into the teeth of the Tiger defense and converted a tough, contested layup over KJ Williams, which ultimately became the game-winning shot for the Bulldogs.
Williams still bounced back from a quiet, five-point performance against Texas A&M on Saturday, tallying 18 points on 54% shooting and nine rebounds on the day. Shawn Phillips, Jalen Reed and Justice Hill combined for 22 rebounds off the bench, as LSU came a rebound short from winning the battle on the boards by double digits.
Its next chance to end its losing streak will be its best chance yet, as it faces off against South Carolina (9-17, 2-11 SEC) on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT. The Tigers now have five more chances to pick up a win before their regular season comes to an end.