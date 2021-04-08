Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Saturday, April 24... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Saturday, April 24. * At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.0 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 38.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April 24. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&