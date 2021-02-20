Similarly, to how the football squad hosts an inter-squad scrimmage, the LSU beach volleyball team split into two teams for the Purple and Gold Scrimmage on Saturday.
“There’s another level that when you put the jerseys on, the music on and you play against someone else in a different jersey,” Head Coach Russell Brock said. “We got great feedback watching the young players play today.”
The atmosphere was ‘feisty’, competitive, and loud. As of recent, LSU in accordance with AVCA regulations has announced that no spectators will be permitted entrance during the entirety of the spring season, the players can submit a short list of approved spectators to come, mostly families.
Both teams were cheering each other on. After each play, the girls would hit hands and hype each other up. Even when they would lose a point or miss hitting the ball, they remained positive and kept their heads up. They would tell the other player it is okay and hit hands and get ready for the next play.
It is important for teammates, playing together, not to harp on the negatives, but rather to focus on the positives. Coach Brock spoke on the importance of having returned older players on the squad to help the young players navigate collegiate play.
“There is a certain level of comfort in knowing that you have that many veterans that have been doing it at that high of a level for a long time.”
During the scrimmage, the athletes lobbed and spiked the ball and hurled themselves all over the sand. There were matches played across all six courts. The purple and gold teams would switch sides of the court after seven points were tallied.
The scrimmage was beneficial for all parties involved. The players got their first look this season at what looks like to play against a different color jersey, fans; either permitted in-person or watching virtually, got hyped for the No. 1 ranked team and the coaching staff was able to see which pairs meshed well.
“We are going to be our strongest when we are linked together tightly,” Brock said. “So when I see use gathered around the court cheering each other on, that’s one of the more exciting moments of the scrimmage.”
One pairing that stuck out for having a strong connection was Kristin Nuss and Taryn Kloth. They were able to read one other and worked together as a unit to take on the lead against the Gold team.
“We were competing against each other,” explained Nuss. “but it brought us together in that we were cheering for our own team, but when the other team made a great play we were recognizing that awesome play. Every team, each court was making amazing plays.”
Nuss, though regularly matched up with veteran Coppola, proved to be an essential link of the team. She is not the tallest on the team, but she has large amounts of energy that exudes and echoes throughout the whole team.
Coppola and Reilly Allred were paired for all four rounds of the scrimmage. The pair won a couple rounds and fed off one another’s energy. Coppola is known for her celebrations and positivity.
The squad will head to Houston, Tx. on Friday to compete in their first event of the season; Houston Baptist Tournament.