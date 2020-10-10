Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS AFFECTING LIVINGSTON AND EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES. .MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. . FOR THE AMITE AND COMITE RIVERS...INCLUDING DENHAM SPRINGS...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV. THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED THIS EVENING. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS. * UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 11:30 AM CDT SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 29.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 7:15 PM CDT SATURDAY WAS 29.9 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER HAS ALREADY CRESTED AND IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY MID AFTERNOON TODAY. * IMPACT...AT 30.0 FEET, FLOODING WILL BEGIN IN THE WESTERNMOST PARTS OF DENHAM SPRINGS. RIVER ROAD AT THE FOOT OF BENTON LANE WILL FLOOD. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 31.0 FEET ON 02/22/1991. &&