On Tuesday, LSU finalized a three-tournament schedule for this upcoming fall season beginning Oct. 5.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday that a condensed season will be feasible for golf, allowing only three tournaments and conference play only. In addition to allowing tournaments in the fall, the SEC will permit the Golf Channel to cover the first tournament: The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"You can't beat having a fall tournament on the Golf Channel,” LSU director of golf, Chuck Winstead told lsusports.net. “That will give our fans and families a chance to watch the action when they normally don't have the opportunity to do so. It puts LSU and the SEC on the national stage and gives us a chance to showcase our talents."

Blessings Golf Course hosted the 2019 NCAA Championship and presents the field with a difficult task: length. The course spans over 7500 yards from competition tees with narrow fairways. The track also includes several waterways and major natural elevation that will prove that a low score will be deserved.

The second tournament will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, for the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate at the Vanderbilt Legends Club, Oct. 25-27. This course is slightly shorter, but still presents serious obstacles for players.

The third tournament, The Jerry Pate Invitational will be held on Nov. 9-10 at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The course is nestled in a wooded area southeast of Birmingham.

The Tigers are now officially 32 days away from teeing up their season. Until then, players will have to compete for a starting sport in competition. Tournaments will be a 54-hole format, spread over 18 holes for three days. Each team will send five players to compete and only count the four lowest scores.

"I'm so appreciative of the continued commitment by the SEC, our league coaches, and our university to give us the chance to compete this fall," Winstead said. "Our three fall events will give us the chance to showcase our league and university, and we're looking forward to it.