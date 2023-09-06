Homefield advantage is often seen as very impactful in the result of a football game. Between the fans, the weather and the travel, playing at home greatly benefits the home team. For LSU, playing at home almost guarantees a win.

Why is LSU so good at home? The answer is simple: Death Valley. The stadium’s reputation precedes it, and there couldn’t be a more accurate nickname for one of college football’s scariest home environments.

One of Death Valley’s best weapons comes from the fans that fill it. At its maximum capacity, the stadium holds just over 102,000 people. LSU fans are known for being some of the loudest and rowdiest fans in the nation. Constant, consistent cheering from every angle of the stadium drowns out the voices of those around you.

The Tigers rally behind their electrifying band, engulfing their opponents in a sea of distracting noise. The noise on the field becomes so loud that teams can’t communicate with the sidelines, make play changes or even hear the player next to them.

Before being coined Death Valley, the stadium was originally nicknamed “Deaf Valley,” showcasing how deafening the environment is. It’s unforgiving. It’s brutal. It’s deafening.

The hype for Tiger Stadium is backed up with stats that most teams can’t claim. During LSU’s upset against Alabama in the 2022 season, the noise projected from fans in Death Valley registered on the Richter scale. LSU fans quite literally replicated a small-scale earthquake, shaking the ground so much that they set off LSU’s seismograph.

Along with some of the most passionate fans, LSU is home to a giant student section. With over 35,000 students in Baton Rouge, the student section fills every inch of space with as much purple and gold as possible. Made infamous by their “Neck” chant, the students of LSU live and die by the football team.

In Baton Rouge, the football environment is like no other. Tailgating for hours on end before the game even begins, fans are lively and excited to watch the Tigers win. For many LSU fans, Saturdays in Death Valley are the most important days of the year.

Fans are only the beginning though. It seems Mother Nature is a Tiger fan, as every team who comes to Baton Rouge seems to be impacted by the extreme Louisiana weather. Like the real Death Valley in California, LSU’s Death Valley is home to some of the hottest weather.

Fueled by the swamps of South Louisiana, the humidity and scorching heat combine to make a deadly combination for opposing teams. Visitors have trouble staying conditioned for the heat, especially for day games. While the Tigers are used to it from practicing throughout the summer, their opponents are always in for a rude awakening.

Football is life for LSU fans. Their culture revolves around the Tigers. Bleeding purple and gold is more than just a metaphor for LSU fans; they genuinely live for their team. With all those passionate fans packed into one stadium, the environment is captivating.

As one of the most difficult environments in college football, LSU’s home advantage is like no other. Said best by former Head Coach Les Miles:

“That was Death Valley. That was the place where opponents’ dreams go to die.”