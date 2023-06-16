LSU baseball might not be the favorite to win the College World Series in Omaha, but it's the favorite to take home a different prize: the drunkest fanbase in the country.
Rocco's Pizza and Cantina is a bar and restaurant located near TD Ameritrade Park in downtown Omaha that hosts an annual jello shot competition during the CWS.
Visitors at the restaurant can represent their school by ordering a jello shot for their team. The number of jello shots ordered for each team is counted up and updated throughout the CWS. A portion of the money made by Rocco's is donated to charity.
The team that has ordered the most jello shots by the end of the tournament is declared the winner. The current record holder is Ole Miss. Ole Miss fans shot back 18,777 jello shots at last year's CWS.
LSU fans have their eyes on the prize and are currently favored to win this year's edition of the competition. Can Tiger fans out shoot the other schools and potentially break Ole Miss fans' record?
We will update this story throughout the tournament to keep you up to date on the jello shot competition.
Last updated: June 16, 12:10 p.m.