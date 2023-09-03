LSU football faces off against Florida State for its first game of the season at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Last year, a blocked PAT coupled with a strong Seminole performance sent the Tigers back to Baton Rouge with their first loss of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled to take place at 7:44 p.m. ET. This story will be updated live.

How to watch, listen to LSU football versus Florida State LSU kicks off the 2023 season Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. CT against Florida State at Camping …

Live updates below:

FINAL: FSU 45-24 LSU

1:15 Fourth Quarter: LSU scores with a 75-yard touchdown by Thomas Jr. on a pass from Daniels. The PAT attempt by Ramos is good.

FSU 45-24 LSU

1:26 Fourth Quarter: FSU scores on a four-yard rushing touchdown (Bell). The PAT attempt (Fitzgerald) is good.

FSU 45-17 LSU

4:47 Fourth Quarter: LSU turns the ball over on downs.

7:00 Fourth Quarter: FSU continues its streak with a 44-yard touchdown scored by Bell on a pass from Travis. Fitzgerald's PAT attempt is good.

FSU 38-17 LSU

10:18 Fourth Quarter: FSU scores on a seven-yard touchdown. This is Coleman's third score of the game. The PAT attempt from Fitzgerald is good.

FSU 31-17 LSU

14:50 Fourth Quarter: Daniels' pass intended for Nabers was intercepted by Green at FSU's 43-yard line.

End of Third Quarter: Daniels throws an incomplete pass intended for Thomas Jr. at FSU's 20-yard line to end the third quarter. The score remains, the Seminoles lead.

FSU 24-17 LSU

2:42 Third Quarter: FSU takes the lead with a one-yard rushing touchdown (Travis). The PAT attempt (Fitzgerald) is good.

FSU 24-17 LSU

6:27 Third Quarter: LSU's punt (Bramblett) is received at FSU's 13-yard line by Coleman.

9:14 Third Quarter: Anderson returns the kickoff to LSU's 17-yard line.

9:19 Third Quarter: FSU (Fitzgerald) settles for a 33-yard field goal attempt.

LSU 17-17 FSU

Half-time: LSU has racked up 188 passing yards and 105 rushing yards while FSU tallies 174 passing yards and 39 rushing yards.

LSU 17-14 FSU

0:04 Second Quarter: LSU's 36-yard field goal attempt is good (Ramos). The Tigers take the lead right before the half.

LSU 17-14 FSU

1:01 Second Quarter: FSU (Coleman) scores with a 21-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt (Fitzgerald) is good.

LSU 14-14 FSU

6:02 Second Quarter: LSU scores on a one-yard rushing touchdown (Cain). The PAT attempt (Ramos) is good.

LSU 14-7 FSU

7:49 Second Quarter: An incomplete pass intended for Coleman causes FSU's fourth down and a punt. Clayton Jr. receives the punt and LSU takes over on its own 49-yard line.

9:35 Second Quarter: LSU forced to punt for the first time, and FSU takes over at its own eight-yard line.

10:42 Second Quarter: FSU throws an interception, and LSU takes over at its own 26-yard line.

10:42 Second Quarter: Anderson muffs the FSU punt, giving the Seminoles the ball at the 25-yard line.

10:43 Second Quarter: A dropped pass up the middle from FSU causes fourth down and a punt.

End of First Quarter: LSU has tallied 151 passing yards and 12 rushing yards. FSU has totaled 94 passing yards and 16 rushing yards.

LSU 7-7 FSU

2:21 First Quarter: LSU stopped FSU on a three-and-out. Clayton received the punt.

3:48 First Quarter: LSU gets on the board with a one-yard touchdown scored by Bradford. PAT attempt is good (Ramos).

LSU 7-7 FSU

7:53 First Quarter: FSU strikes first with a 40-yard touchdown scored by Coleman. PAT attempt is good (Fitzgerald).

FSU 7-0 LSU

11:54 First Quarter: Daniels is sacked for a loss of 13-yards on fourth down at the FSU14. LSU turnover on downs.

Florida State has won the toss and elected to defer. LSU will receive the opening kick.

The teams are taking the field.