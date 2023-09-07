Four-star tight end and LSU commit, Trey’Dez Green, made the transfer from East Feliciana High School to Zachary High School just before the start of the season. He hasn’t wasted any time getting his feet wet in the new program, helping his Broncos defeat West Feliciana in the season jamboree, and winning their regular season opener over East Ascension 24-7.

Green is a 6-foot-7, 239-pound tight end, and he is ranked as the No. 11 tight end in the country, the No. 4 recruit in Louisiana, and the No. 108 overall recruit in the country, according to 247sports. He is committed to LSU for both football and basketball.

Despite still having success on the field, the adjustment from a 2A school to a 5A school has been a challenge for Green. But he sees it as an opportunity to learn how to handle challenges for when he gets to college.

“It’s been hard,” Green said. “Of course, Zachary is 5A, East Feliciana is 2A, so it’s been hard, Zachary is a change. But it’s getting better.”

Not only that, but Green now knows that the stage he’s on at the 5A level has brighter lights and more eyes on him. Rather than looking at that as an additional challenge, he sees it as a great opportunity.

“I’m really excited,” Green said. “I can prove a lot of people wrong.”

With Zachary only 25 minutes from LSU, the Tigers had an upper hand in his recruitment all along. But although it is still close to home, Green said the staff at LSU still treated him like family and in a way he’d want any school to treat him.

“LSU was the school for me by being home, and they treat me like family. It’s like 25 minutes from where I stay, so,” Green said.

Green is close with several coaches on staff, regardless of their position focus. His genuine bonds with the coaches also helped LSU feel like a family away from his actual family.

“Coach Sloan, Coach Jordan [Arcement], Coach Frank [Wilson], Coach Denbrock, everybody really,” Green said.

According to 247sports, LSU holds the No. 9 recruiting class in the country. The class is highlighted by four-star safety, Dashawn McBryde, four-star cornerback, Cai Bates, and four-star wide receiver, Kylan Billiot.