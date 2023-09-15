LSU vs. Mississippi State

The LSU football offensive line gets into position on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during LSU's 31-16 win against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU football begins conference play Saturday as it travels to Starkville for a matchup with Mississippi State. 

It's Brian Kelly's first trip to Starkville as LSU head coach. It's also a chance for LSU to answer the questions still lingering from the Florida State loss. LSU enters the game as a 9.5-point favorite, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. 

Here's how fans can watch the game:

Time

11 a.m. CT

Location

Davis Wade Stadium

TV/Streaming

ESPN, FuboTV

Radio

LSU Sports Radio Network

WDGL-FM, 98.1

WWL-AM, 870

WWL-FM, 105.3

KLWB-FM, 103.7

