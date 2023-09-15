LSU football begins conference play Saturday as it travels to Starkville for a matchup with Mississippi State.
It's Brian Kelly's first trip to Starkville as LSU head coach. It's also a chance for LSU to answer the questions still lingering from the Florida State loss. LSU enters the game as a 9.5-point favorite, according to Caesar's Sportsbook.
Here's how fans can watch the game:
Time
11 a.m. CT
Location
Davis Wade Stadium
TV/Streaming
ESPN, FuboTV
Radio
LSU Sports Radio Network
WDGL-FM, 98.1
WWL-AM, 870
WWL-FM, 105.3
KLWB-FM, 103.7