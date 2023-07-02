After coming out on top in Omaha, all eyes are on the Tigers and where they will land in the 2023 MLB Draft on July 17.
The team went 54-17 overall and 19-10 in the SEC. Ranked fifth going into the Men’s College World Series, it would eventually find glory, beating Florida 18-4 in the final game in a best-of-three, avenging LSU’s loss in 2017 to Florida in the finals.
With a stacked lineup that dominated in the regular season and in the postseason, there are definitely going to be some familiar names being called up.
Here are some predictions for where some of LSU baseball will be drafted.
There is no doubt that Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews are at the top of the draft class, but I think Paul Skenes will get picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
While both Skenes and Crews had spectacular seasons, Crews has shown very little interest in being drafted by the Pirates. If he ultimately chooses to continue college baseball, the value he can go for could potentially go down as he wants face value pay, while the Pirates can not afford to mess up their first pick.
Looking for a turn around in the club, the Pirates can add depth in its pitching rotation with the addition of Skenes. His fastball reached high 90s, while working a mid 80s slider that made for an impressive chase rate.
Skenes posted his best season transferring to LSU from Air Force with a 13-2 record, 1.69 ERA, starting 19 games, and posting two complete games. I think the Pirates can have a star building in their farm clubs and ultimately gaining a first or second rotation starter with the addition of Skenes.
Crews will most likely be drafted second to the Washington Nationals. There's no doubt that Crews was the best player in all of college baseball this season. Playing all 71 games both regular season and postseason combined a .426/.567/.713 batting line. He also won the Golden Spikes Award and won SEC player of the year for the second year in a row.
Crews can give Nationals fans déjà vu posting similar style, speed and hitting power as former National Bryce Harper, the Nationals have the chance to add another star outfielder to their roster.
Tommy White was a continuing factor for power hitting in the lineup this year alongside Crews, coveting the nickname Tommy ‘Tanks’ White.
The NC State transfer who already had great power hitting ended up having an even better season at the plate batting .374/.432/.725. White’s power played big, batting 105 RBI’s compared to his 74 RBI’s at NC State.
White and Crews are best hitting duo in college baseball, becoming the first teammates in SEC history with 100 runs and 100 RBI in a season. While White can make a statement in the big leagues, he still has time being only a sophomore and has one more year of eligibility.
Ty Floyd set an impressive stat line for himself this season. Floyd finished with a 7-0 record out of 19 games started. The right-hander threw a record-tying 17 strikeouts through eight innings in game one of the Men’s College World Series finals.
Talks that the Chicago Cubs are interested in his ability could land him in a second or third round pick and for good reason. His arm velocity explodes with power as his fastball reaches low-to-mid 90s. Floyd has worked to sustain reliable off-speed pitches like a low 80s slider. His clean low 80s changeup and low 70s curveball can make him dangerous.
Tre’ Morgan could find himself drafted in the second or third round of this year's draft. Morgan batted .316/.418/.502, while it might have not been his best season at LSU, he continues to flash some impressive glove work at first base making tight plays look easy.
Morgan covers much ground around first base making slick plays to stop. His plays at first make him a signature tool within LSU’s success this season.
Morgan can easily be a Golden Glove contender for future teams, but working on his swing power can make him lethal in the lineup of any team.
Jordan Thompson is also on the radar for being drafted in the second round. The shortstop doubled his runs batted in count this season with a career high 53 RBI. Though he had a shaky game in the second game of the MCWS finals, he came clutch in game three for the Tigers to claim the championship.
Thompson could possibly be drafted in the third round of the draft, most projections saying the Baltimore Orioles have their eyes on him. He can make an impact in the Orioles farm system that is already ranked as the best in the league.