Brian Kelly is entering his second season as the head coach of the LSU Tigers and has continued to make an impact in the offseason.

Last year he was able to get players who made big plays such as Mekhi Garner, Jarrick Benard-Converse, Mekhi Wingo, Greg Brooks Jr. and more.

Kelly leaned on the transfer portal again, adding 14 new players to the roster. Even though all of these players are looking to make an impact on the field there are three who stand out.

Omar Speights

LSU’s linebackers last year were extremely productive and talented as they were anchored by Harold Perkins, one of the best players in the country, Greg Penn III on the outside and fifth year senior, Micah Baskerville in the middle. Baskerville led the core with experience.

However, since losing Baskerville to the NFL, there's a hole in the linebacker core that needs to be filled. Kelly filled that hole, signing Omar Speights from the transfer portal.

Speights came from Oregon State and had a tremendous season last year, tallying 83 total tackles and eight tackles for a loss with the Beavers. The Pennsylvania native also earned himself a spot on the All Pac-12 First Team in 2022.

The one thing you notice when watching Speights is his ability to track down the ball carrier. His speed from sideline to sideline is top notch and being able to hunt down players with tremendous speed is something that is valued on the field. Another thing he does is put himself in the right position.

He's always in the right spot to make a play whether it is a tipped interception, filling a certain gap during run plays or playing the passing lanes. Speights is a dynamic tackler as you will see him hunt ball carriers and wrap them up on the first attempt.

This was a massive pick-up for the Tigers as having someone to be a leader in the middle and being able to talk to the defensive is crucial to winning games. He brings experience to a linebacker core that is still trying to find its identity. Now adding Speights with Perkins, LSU is building one of the best linebacker cores in college football.

Logan Diggs

LSU’s running back rotation is still a mystery as it features multiple talented players such as Noah Cain, Josh Williams, John Emery, Trey Holly and Armoni Goodwin, but no one has emerged as the true No. 1 option.

However, Kelly went into the portal to find someone who could become a playmaker for the team, and that was Logan Diggs.

He began his career with Kelly at Notre Dame and stayed for one more year after Kelly took the job at LSU and had a solid season.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound running back had 820 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Diggs also had 10 receptions for 211 yards along with two receiving touchdowns.

Something that he brings to the team is his ability to catch out of the backfield. He shows that he can be a weapon as a pass-catcher, and being able to catch the ball as a running back will continue to make him a more consistent option.

Diggs also displays patience as a ball carrier, allowing his offensive line to develop his blocks rather than going full speed as soon as he gets the ball. He waits for the holes to open, then once he sees the openings, he goes to his top speed. He is a strong back who most likely won't go down on the first tackle attempt.

The addition of Diggs gives LSU another talented player at the position who can make a difference.

Ovie Oghoufo

The front seven for the Tigers is their heart and soul this season with players such as Perkins, Wingo, Maason Smith, Speights and more who can change the game. However, the Tigers weren't done as they added edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo from Texas.

Oghoufo is a 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound defensive end from Lathrup Village, Michigan, and will be entering his senior season with the Tigers.

Last season for the Longhorns, Oghoufo had 53 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass deflections. Now the numbers may not pop out on paper, but watching him play shows how he creates havoc.

Oghoufo does a great job disrupting the quarterback and making him uncomfortable. Even when he’s not making direct contact with the quarterback he does a great job getting his hands up, disrupting the passing lanes and making throws harder. Finding ways to impact the game is something he is natural at.

He does a great job of setting the edge and not allowing the running back or the quarterback to beat him around the corner. He can fight through blocks and shows off excellent block shedding with a high motor. He is also extremely versatile and athletic, lining up on the outside as an edge rusher, lining up in the middle during a blitz and can be a spy for mobile quarterbacks.

Oghoufo brings valuable traits to this defense. Adding a lot of experience as a senior and being incredibly athletic, it’s going to be hard for him to not shine.