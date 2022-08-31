LSU expects to continue the NFLSU tradition with a new batch of draft-eligible prospects this season.
However, preseason prospects don't always last. The players don't always ascend to their expected status and these sort of rankings become moot.
Nonetheless, some draft-eligible players on LSU's roster already have first round buzz. Which players have the most hype and what can they do to fulfill that hype?
Kayshon Boutte
Out of all LSU players, the 6-foot, 205 pound wide receiver probably has the most attention from analysts. Boutte’s strong hands, separation and yards after catch ability make him an apparent top pick right out of the gate for LSU.
Additionally, Boutte benefits from a move that displays his leadership. LSU granted him a seal of approval by awarding him the No. 7 jersey. When it comes to leadership and maturity, that sort of move displays a lot for a team that plans to pick Boutte as their top pick.
Now, when it comes to his value amongst analysts, Boutte ranks all over the place thus far. Pro Football Focus placed him eighth overall on their big board back in May, and The Draft Wire’s USA Today projected him to go seventh overall in late August. Meanwhile, in a mock draft drawn up by ESPN's Matt Miller, Boutte was ranked 15th. Despite the discrepancies, Analysts clearly see him as a high first round prospect.
To keep his stock rising, Boutte needs to stay on the field. If he plays a full, productive season, he probably locks himself in as a first rounder.
BJ Ojulari
Out of all the players on this list, defensive end BJ Ojulari projects the most stable standing as an NFL prospect. The 6-foot-3, 250 pound edge rusher recorded seven sacks last season, which drew the attention of multiple evaluators.
BJ Ojulari already developed a sound toolset as a pass rusher. He has enough bend and quickness to outspeed tackles, but has also developed sound hand usage, allowing him to creatively string together various moves to outsmart offensive linemen. Overall, Ojulari already has a high floor.
As mentioned with Boutte, a big factor to teams spending their best pick comes from leadership; Ojulari already embodies that as he joins a list of prestigious leaders that were chosen to wear No. 18 for LSU. From a personality standpoint, he seems to fit what teams want in a player. This is definitely beneficial to him.
Sports Illustrated’s Ric Serritella projected the edge rusher to go 15th overall in late August, while at the same time, The Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling projected Ojulari to land 25th overall. Ojulari tends to land later in the first round, but the fact that people have noticed him already could become one of his greatest assets.
To reach the first round, Ojulari also needs to show dependability on paper. He already projects well as an NFL prospect, but LSU is deep at the defensive line. He can take advantage of that. If Ojulari gets more sacks and keeps his steady projection, he should land in the first round.
Jaquelin Roy
Speaking of LSU’s deep defensive line, Jaquelin Roy may end up as LSU’s next first round pick based on traits alone. The 6-foot-4, 315 pound defensive tackle came to LSU as a recruit, and though he has not yet produced to the level of a surefire first round pick, a breakout season could serve him well.
For starters, Roy changed positions from a three-technique defensive lineman to a nose tackle. Considering the lack of defensive line talent in this upcoming draft, Roy will immediately stand out. If his performance translates to him being a truly sound nose tackle, Roy could become a highly-touted prospect.
Back in May, PFF ranked Roy as their fifth overall player on their big board. In June, however, he was ranked third on their defensive tackle board. Roy clearly has some hype behind him, but he has yet to land solidly within mock drafts.
In order to make it to the first round, Roy has to have a break out season. If the newly anointed nose tackle finds success quickly, there could be immediate benefits to take advantage of. This draft class is top heavy; Roy could make up part of that top.